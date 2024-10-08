You can now get an Echo Pop themed to your favorite NFL team

Yes, Amazon’s second Prime Day, dubbed Prime Big Deal Days, kicked off earlier this morning, but that’s not stopping the online retail giant from dropping new products – specifically limited-edition NFL-themed editions of its Echo Pop smart speaker.

It’s not an entirely new Echo Pop, but you'll be in for a treat if you’re an NFL and football fan, with Echo Pops available sporting the colors and logos of every team in the NFL. So whether, like Taylor Swift, you support the Kansas City Chiefs or you’re loyal to the New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers or any of the 32 NFL teams, Amazon has you covered.

This limited-edition Echo Pop arrives as a bundle of a Glacier White Echo Pop and a custom faceplate and sleeve themed to the NFL team of your choosing. The team graphic will cover the front grille, and the associated colors will be on the side.

(Image credit: Amazon)

So, while it has a new paint job in the form of this sleeve, the rest of this limited-edition Echo Pop will be like the standard Echo Pop. That includes a 1.95-inch front-firing speaker, onboard microphones listening for the “Alexa” wake word, and the ability to function as an Eero mesh Wi-Fi access point. It still packs all of that functionality, including the ability to ask Alexa for updates on your favorite team or players and during game updates.

Considering that you’re getting a standard Echo Pop in Glacier White, as well as the faceplate and sleeve, you will pay a bit more than the standard smart speaker. Amazon’s NFL-themed Echo Pop bundle will cost $59.99 – the standard Echo Pop normally retails for $39.99, but it is currently discounted to just $17.99 for Prime Day, so right now you'll be paying a $42 premium to get a Pop rocking your team's colors.

(Image credit: Amazon)

To kick things off and match this week’s Thursday Night Football game, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Amazon is starting off with San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks-themed Echo Pop bundles. You can order those now, and see them arrive at your doorstep soon. The other 30 teams are up for preorder now, and Amazon is staggering the shipping times.

The Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints bundle will ship on October 15, with the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams following on October 22, the Houston Texans and New York Jets on October 29, the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens on November 5, and the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles on November 12.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Then, on November 19, 2024, a whole slew of remaining teams will ship, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Carolina Panthers.

If your NFL team fandom runs deep, this is a way to show it off with your smart home tech. In our review, which you can read here , we called the Echo Pop “a fun and basic Echo speaker.” And if you aren’t interested in the Echo Pop with this NFL theming, you can always pick one up during Prime Big Deal Days for just $17.99.