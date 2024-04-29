The TV LED light strip I wish I’d bought just hit its lowest Aussie price ever

If, like me, you love watching movies at home, then you’ll already know that high quality TVs and soundbars are essential for getting a true cinema-like experience from the comfort of your sofa. But in my opinion, an LED lightstrip attached to the back of a TV is actually a far more beneficial investment.

The Govee T2 is one such lightstrip that I wish I’d bought a few months ago, but instead I bought the Nanoleaf 4D . The Nanoleaf 4D LED lightstrip is still a great product, and the way it mimics colours on the screen which are then projected onto the wall behind, has proven to be far more immersive overall than the LG G3 OLED alone that I watch my movies on.

The Nanoleaf 4D relies on a single camera positioned above the TV (it can also be installed below the screen) to ‘see’ what’s being displayed so it can mimic the colours as they’re cast onto the wall behind the screen. The Govee T2 meanwhile has two camera lenses, one for each side of the TV, meaning it should be more accurate when it comes to colour reproduction. And right now, it’s hit its lowest Australian price ever on Amazon, thanks to a 40% discount at Amazon ,

Govee T2 LED lightstrip | AU$229.99 AU$137.99 (save AU$92) Rocking dual cameras and 216 LED lights, the Govee T2 promises to deliver accurate colours onto the wall behind your TV. User reviews suggest it’s simple to install, and a companion smartphone app lets you tailor the intensity of the light to your personal preference. Just note that the Govee T2 lightstrip is only compatible with TVs ranging from 55- to 65-inches.

My Nanoleaf 4D is still a great backlight, but I have noticed on occasion that the colour of light being projected onto the wall behind isn’t accurate – it sometimes projects green when the image on screen is actually black. I can’t be entirely sure if this is due to the single camera not being able to see the entire screen effectively, or if the software just isn’t as capable as I expected.

Because the Govee T2 has two camera lenses and 60 LED lights per metre, it should prove to be more accurate. We haven’t reviewed the Govee T2 here at TechRadar, but our colleagues at GamesRadar have, and they found it to be a genuinely useful and immersive upgrade for gaming sessions in particular. User reviews on Amazon are strong too, and it currently holds a 4.5 rating out of five based on over 2,000 reviews.

What also seems to be apparent is that the Govee T2 lightstrip uses a strong adhesive to stick to your TV, and it has additional clips to ensure it stays in place.

I’ve always been interested in the Govee T2, but its regular price of AU$229.99 was too expensive for me, which is why I went for the more affordable Nanolead 4D. But now Amazon has slashed 40% off its price, it could be one of the wisest investments you ever make for your home cinema.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more Amazon deals and discounts, check out our round up of the latest Amazon coupon codes