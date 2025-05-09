Philips Hue bulbs are going super cheap in the Tech Week sale at Amazon, so it's time to stock up

Bulbs have crashed to record-low prices

Philips Hue White &amp; Colour Ambiance bulbs on purple background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar don&#039;t miss&#039;
Amazon has slashed the price of Philips Hue smart light bulbs for its Tech Week event, so if you've been thinking of upgrading your home lighting or want to expand your existing setup to more rooms, this is the perfect opportunity to stock up.

Some of the best deals right now are on GU10 bulbs, which are the most common type of spotlights fitted in UK homes. For example, you can grab a set of three GU10 White and Colour Ambiance bulbs for a record-low price of just £94 (was £159.99), or snag three White Ambiance bulbs for £41 (was £48.50).

The White and Colour Ambiance option is the one to choose if you want to wash your rooms in multicoloured light. They can display 14,000 different RGB shades, which you can set manually in the Philips Hue app, or define using one of the many preset lighting scenes (provided you have a Philips Hue Bridge).

If you want to stick with something more neutral, the White Ambiance bulbs don't offer an array of colours, but do let you choose between different white light temperatures, and set them to change throughout the day.

Today's best Philips Hue deals

Philips Hue GU10 White and Colour Ambiance Spotlight Bulbs (3 pack)
Philips Hue GU10 White and Colour Ambiance Spotlight Bulbs (3 pack): was £159.99 now £94 at Amazon

Perfect for livening up kitchens, these smart bulbs can shift between 14,000 RGB colours, plus different temperatures of white light, and fit standard spotlight fittings. This is the cheapest we've ever seen this box of three spots, so grab them while the Tech Week deal lasts.

Philips Hue GU10 White Ambiance Spotlight Bulbs (3 pack)
Philips Hue GU10 White Ambiance Spotlight Bulbs (3 pack): was £48.40 now £41 at Amazon

If you don't want to bathe your rooms in multicoloured light, this set of three GU10 spots offers white light at different colour temperatures, so you can set them to shift depending on the time of day. Again, this is a record-low price for a great-value pack of three bulbs, so even if you have lots of spots to replace, it won't break the bank.

Philips Hue E27 White Ambiance Bulbs (4 pack)
Philips Hue E27 White Ambiance Bulbs (4 pack): was £68.95 now £57.01 at Amazon

Got standard screw fittings in your ceiling or lamps? This is the Amazon Tech Week deal for you, bringing these Philips Hue White Ambiance bulbs down to just £14.25 each. It's not quite the cheapest they've ever been, but it's very close.

We firmly believe that Philips Hue bulbs and lamps are the best smart lights you can buy. The only drawback is usually the price, but with these deals it's more affordable than ever to fill your home with them.

