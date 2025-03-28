Samsung's new AI smart fridge could stop you from accidentally wasting food, and I've seen it in action

Samsung is adding 9-inch screens to its side-by-side and four-door fridges

The fridges can identify ingredients about to expire and suggest recipes

Some also have AI-powered dual-cooling to keep temperatures consistent

Samsung has launched a new range of smart refrigerators designed to help reduce food waste in two ways: by keeping it colder with a system that provides extra cooling when necessary, and an AI system that can identify foods that are about to expire and suggest recipes to use them up.

The new fridges debuted at CES 2025, and I got to see one in action for the first time at Samsung's London KX showroom earlier this week. The tech is impressive, and not just for show - it's also practical.

Other smart features include doors that can be opened with a wave of your hand or a voice command via an integrated Bixby smart speaker (ideal when you have your hands full and need to put something large on a shelf).

A hub on your fridge

The new set of refrigerators sport a new 9-inch screen – much smaller than the displays on most smart fridges. The display is positioned at eye level, and although compact, it means you don't need an additional screen cluttering up your kitchen. It makes a lot of sense; devices on the kitchen counter are a recipe for disaster when flour and sauces are involved.

The smaller screen can do pretty much anything that one of the best smart displays can, including running apps, playing music and videos, displaying recipes, and using any smart home devices that are compatible with Samsung's SmartThings platform (take a look at our roundup of the best smart home devices for some options).

You'll find the 9-inch screen on certain four-door and side-by-side refrigerators, while others will have an updated 35-inch Family Hub display.

(Image credit: Samsung)

What's on the menu?

Whichever one you choose, you'll get improved food identification, which can monitor items as you put them in the fridge, and draw from a huge catalog of recipes to help you use what you already have. The system can even spot foods that are about to expire and suggest ways to use them.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the KX showroom demo, I got to see how you can use Bixby to search for recipes by both ingredients and cuisine. For example, you can use voice commands to look for Chinese recipes using tomatoes, and the fridge will display instructions for you to follow.

Some of Samsung's models also have a hybrid system that adapts on the fly to boost cooling when necessary and use less power at other times. The compressor in the bottom of the fridge is supplemented by a Peltier module (a thermoelectric heat pump) in the top, which kicks in whenever extra cooling is needed (like when you've had the door open for a while to load up your weekly groceries).

Together, it should help your food last longer and make it easier to use everything before it spoils – provided your budget can stand it. Prices start at £2,199 (about $2,800 / AU$4,500).