IKEA's affordable new smart LED wall panel is an impressively versatile mood light

IKEA has just launched a rather attractive new smart LED wall light, which is based on ceiling light panel that arrived earlier this year.

The Jetström LED wall light panel (as spotted by Notebookcheck) has just gone on sale in Europe for £35 (around $45 or AU$70). Right now, it isn't available in the US, but we've asked IKEA if it has plans to sell it outside of Europe and will update this story when we hear back.

The LED light is a square panel which measures 30 x 30cm and is designed to be mounted on your wall. As you'd expect, it also works with the IKEA Dirigera smart hub (and its partner Home Smart app).

The Jetström light can be dimmed using said app, and you can change the color, choosing from a cooler or warmer white light, or light blue, purple, pink, dark peach, or warm amber. The panel offers a peak brightness of 1,150 lumens.

For those not wanting to go the IKEA hub plus app route, it’s possible to buy a standalone remote control (the Styrbar, which is sold separately) to operate the wall light. This remote lets you control multiple lights – up to 10 IKEA smart lights, in fact – though you can only change them in concert, and can’t adjust individual lights this way (you’ll need the app for that).

Color us interested

(Image credit: IKEA)

Those who want some nicely subdued lighting for the living room (or any other room for that matter) look to be well catered for here. In fact, the Jetström could yet force its way into our guide to the best smart lights.

With the ability to choose a warm white color – labeled as ‘candlelight’ in fact – and dim it right down, there’s certainly potential for mood lighting. Or something a bit more upbeat, with a cool, bright white for better illumination, or funky colors for when it’s party time (ahem).

Smart hub integration is obviously a bonus – though we’d expect it from IKEA – and bear in mind that the retailer’s Home Smart app and hub offers integration with various smart home systems (Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home).

It’s worth noting that there’s also a Jetström ceiling light, which is a larger panel (this comes in two sizes, actually, with the smaller one measuring 60 x 60cm). It’s pretty much the same as the wall light (minus the colored lighting options), and went on sale at the end of 2023.

That isn’t on shelves in the US yet, either, but perhaps both ceiling and wall lights will appear Stateside at some point this year. We've asked the question and will report back when we hear – fingers crossed for interested buyers.