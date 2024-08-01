Check out this scoop: there’s £50 off the Ninja Creami right now at Amazon
There's a cool 25% saving to be had on this ice cream and frozen dessert maker
Just in time for the long-awaited summer weather, there’s a 25% saving to be had now that you can buy the Ninja Creami Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker at Amazon for £149 (was £199.99).
We’ve not seen the Ninja Creami for sale at this low a price in the UK before, so it’s definitely a deal worth considering now we’re finally starting to see some warm weather. This 25% discount provides a refreshing £50 saving, which you could instead spend on indulgent ingredients to mix up some gelato joy.
Today's best Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker deal
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was £199.99 now £149 at Amazon
Take advantage of this delicious deal now that the Ninja Creami is down to the lowest price we've spotted in the UK. There's a delicious variety of tasty treats to be made at a touch of a button thanks to the seven handy presets, and clean up is satisfyingly easy, thanks to the top rack dishwasher-safe tubs, lids and paddle.
An ice cream and frozen dessert maker can be a great alternative to buying mass-produced treats from the supermarket because it gives you control over the ingredients, plus the freedom to experiment with flavours. The Ninja Creami has the ability to rustle up ice cream, sorbet, smoothies, gelato, light ice cream, mix-ins, and milkshakes, so you’ll have a variety of frozen treats available at your fingertips. The Creami comes with three handy dishwasher-safe 1.4L dessert tubs with lids so you can have a selection of flavours on hand when you fancy them.
If you’re more interested in whipping up a smoothie or blending up some fruit for a cheeky cocktail than having a frozen treat, then you might find something of interest in our selection of the best blenders. Otherwise, you can view a range of other deals on this model or compare prices in your region below.
Cesci is a Reviews Staff Writer for TechRadar. She writes in-depth reviews based on her real-world testing across a variety of categories, but has a particularly keen interest in home tech, and has written features and reviews about gadgets ranging from headphones to smart lights to graphics tablets. She also has a broad range of experience from working in different industries, from sustainable materials and packaging to skin care.