Braun's best-ever beard trimmer is less than half price at Amazon right now

Bewhiskered men, listen up: early Black Friday deals are now live in their numbers, and Amazon has seen fit to offer a cracking deal on the best beard trimmer money can buy in 2023, the Braun Series 9 Pro electric shaver.
Right now, you can pick up this superb male grooming machine for 55% less than usual at Amazon, with the retailer having slashed the Series 9 Pro's astronomical £649.99 RRP down to just £294 ahead of Black Friday itself (read on for US-centric deals).
I reviewed the Series 9 Pro back in 2022, and it's still the shaver I use to this day. Effortlessly easy to use and even easier to clean, its five-element, sensor-assisted cutting head delivers as close a shave as you’ll find without going full razor, and an attractively-designed PowerCase keeps the trimmer’s battery ticking over for what seems like an eternity (I plug my unit in, maybe, once a month?).
At the time of reviewing, my only criticism of the Series 9 Pro was its ridiculous retail price (£649.99 for any male grooming tool is, quite frankly, absurd). But Amazon's current deal has made that figure much, much more reasonable, meaning the Series 9 Pro is an easier recommendation than ever right now.
What's more, if you're not bothered about picking up Braun's innovative PowerCase, then Amazon also has the standard variant of the Series 9 Pro on sale for just £224.99 (down from £539.99).
Today's best Prime Day Braun deals
Braun Series 9 Pro Electric Shaver with PowerCase: was
£649.99 now £294.33 at Amazon
Amazon is currently offering the excellent Braun Series 9 Pro for just £294, which is only £60 short of being the best deal we've ever seen for this particular trimmer. For a whopping 55% less than usual, you'll get Braun's best-in-class shaver, a 5-in-1 cleaning centre and a luxurious portable charging case. The German brand claims that the Series 9 Pro will last you seven years – what's £294 for almost a decade's worth of use?
Not in the UK? Amazon has also discounted the Braun Series 9 Pro in the US, although the available saving isn't nearly as good as it is the UK ($294.94 down from $329.99), and the 11% discount that is on offer only applies to the standard (i.e. non-PowerCase) variant.
So, if you're in the US, we'd suggest waiting until Black Friday proper – which falls on November 24 this year – for a better Series 9 Pro discount to surface.
Axel is a London-based Senior Staff Writer at TechRadar, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest movies as part of the site's daily news output. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion.
Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.
