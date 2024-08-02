This deal won't do you dirty: save a massive £400 on the Roborock S7 Max Ultra

Is it just me, or does the concept of having sparkling clean floors without needing to lift a finger sound pretty enticing? For a limited time only, you can get the Roborock S7 Max Ultra at Amazon for £598.99 (was £999) .

This nifty vacuum and mopping machine will empty itself, but not your bank account, thanks to this generous £400 saving. This is a highly tempting discount, but what’s more, this is the cheapest that we’ve ever seen the Roborock S7 Max Ultra available for, if you’ve had your eye on one, with this 40% discount, now’s the best time to make the purchase.

Today's best Roborock S7 Max Ultra deal

Roborock S7 Max Ultra: was £999 now £598.99 at Amazon

Surely a deal this good is going to clean up? Not only can this nifty little appliance sweep and mop your floors while you're out, you can use the cameras to check in on your home, or even converse with your pets. All this with a £400 saving, what's not to love?

In our Roborock S7 Max Ultra review back in 2022, we scored it a highly impressive four and a half stars. It has a dedicated app and works away quietly before it empties its own dust canister and dirty water tank, and it even refills itself with clean water too. This makes it a fantastic little cleaning companion. At the time of reviewing some features were only available to iPhone users, so it’s worth checking whether your device will be compatible before purchasing.