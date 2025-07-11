Ready to try a robot vacuum? This super-cheap Eufy robovac is under £100 for Amazon Prime Day
An entry-level offering, but you get an awful lot for your money
Half-price deal alert! We don't often see deals like this on the best robot vacuums, but thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can snap up the Eufy G50 Robot Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon for £99.99 (was £199.99).
With most robot vacuums costing much more than this, the Eufy G50 manages to deliver a surprising number of features for the money. You get strong suction of 4,000 PA, a pro-detangle comb, and a roller brush. You can even operate it with Alexa voice commands.
If you're craving an easier life, then this could be the deal to help you achieve that at an excellent low price.
Today's best cheap robot vacuum deal
With 50% off, this is one heck of a deal. The good-looking G50 robot vacuum works on carpets and hard floors and can be effortlessly operated using the free app. If you've been wondering whether robot vacuums are worth all the hype, now could be the time to test it out for yourself.
The G50 Robot Vacuum Cleaner includes dynamic navigation, allowing it to travel around your rooms in a methodical fashion. And at 81mm thick, it's able to clean under sofas and cabinets. We also love the 600 ml dustbin, which means you don't have to empty it very often at all.
This vacuum doesn't come with a mop, but that's no surprise at this point. If you'd like that sort of functionality, then you'll want one of the best robot vacuums instead. It does have a detangling roller brush, though, which is nice to say. We've not reviewed it, so we can't vouch for its effectiveness, but it claims to "remove hair automatically so you don't have to do maintenance so often."
If you're set on buying a budget model, then our dedicated best budget robot vacuums guide has been created just for you.
