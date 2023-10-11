I hate vacuuming – so these Prime Day Roomba deals are really enticing
These Roomba deals don't suck
Do you want a hand keeping your home spick and span? Then you might want to pick up one of these Roomba Prime Day deals that bring two excellent models down to their lowest-ever price at Amazon.
The Roomba Comba j7 is £200-off at Amazon making it £599, and it's well worth this price. In our four-and-a-half-star review, we called it "smart, svelte and sophisticated" commending its impressive cleaning and object avoidance abilities. One of the best features is that the mop retracts from the top of the Roomba Combo j7 rather than being bottom-mounted. This means the mop is far less likely to be dragged along your carpets and spread dampness and dirt to areas you don't want as some rivals are prone to do.
If you don't have any hard floors, you might want to opt for the Roomba j7+ which is currently £579.99 at Amazon (down from £899.99). It comes with the same vacuuming capabilities as the Combo j7 but no mop. Instead, you'll get an automatic dirt disposal unit that empties the Roomba for you. You'll eventually need to empty the unit but it requires changing much less frequently than the robot vacuum on its own.
Today's best Roomba deals
Roomba Combo j7: was
£799 now £599 at Amazon
This Roomba Combo j7 robot vacuum has never been cheaper at Amazon, and not only will you get a big discount you'll also get a fantastic robot vacuum and mop that can help keep your home looking clean.
Roomba j7+: was
£899.99 now £579.99 at Amazon
If you don't need a robot mop and would prefer a self-emptying vacuum then this Roomba j7+ deal is the one for you. This gadget has the same powerful suction and smart object detection as the Combo version above, and it's also down to its best-ever price right now.
Other Roomba deals
