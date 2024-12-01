I'm buying one of these cheap home security cameras to watch over my apartment this Cyber Monday - and you should too

There are some epic Cyber Monday deals on home security cameras this Cyber Monday, and I'm definitely going to be grabbing one to keep tabs on my apartment. I'm not particularly concerned about break-ins - instead, I want to connect it to my smart lights so they'll be activated automatically when I come home with my hands full of shopping bags.

For example, the excellent Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam is now available for just $49.99 (was $79.99) - the device that currently sits at the top of TechRadar's guide to the best home security cameras.



This 38% discount certainly turned my head, lowering the cost by a satisfying $30. Interested? It's worth taking a look at the best Cyber Monday Ring doorbell deals to see if there's anything else that catches your attention.

Read on for more of today's best deals on home security cameras that'll bring you peace of mind this Cyber Monday.

Today's best home security camera deals

Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon This is a great price for this well-performing and easy-to-operate indoor security camera. With £25 off you can treat yourself to peace of mind without breaking the bank, and with a bounty of Black Friday deals to explore, now's the perfect time to create your ideal home security setup.

Blink Mini 2: was $69.99 now $34.99 at Amazon This set of two compact home security cameras is just half price for Cyber Monday, which is outstanding value. Its video quality doesn't match the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam above, but it's an impressive pair of little cameras for the price - especially considering their built-in spotlights for use at night. Take a look at our full Blink Mini 2 review for more details.

Wyze Cam Pan V3: was $79.96 now $49.94 at Amazon Another great value set of security cameras in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, which have only been cheaper once before. These little cameras are rated for indoor or outdoor use, but what really impressed us during testing was their ability to store footage on an SD card so you don't need to pay for cloud storage.

Our reviewer Cesci Angell was impressed with the Ring Pan-Tilt Cam's performance when she reviewed it. I was particularly happy with the video quality and well-synced audio. The privacy cover added an additional layer of protection, so she had full control over what could be seen or heard by anyone else with access to the camera on the app. For a full rundown of this little cam's performance, take a look at her full Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam review.

