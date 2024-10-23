This five-star rated Nespresso Vertuo Pop bundle just hit a record low price at Amazon
The bundle includes two mugs, spoons, and plenty of coffee pods
If you’ve noticed your coffee bills increasing because of the temptation to head to the local coffee shop all the time, the best solution is to get your own coffee machine. Right now, you can do that in a very affordable way, as this Nespresso Vertuo Pop Bundle is at Amazon for £99 (was £199.99) – that's a 50% saving or £100 off the regular price.
It’s also a record-low price for this Nespresso Vertuo Pop bundle, as previously, it only ever got as low as around £130 – and that was extremely rare. Otherwise, it typically sticks around the £180 mark. It’s easily one of the best coffee maker deals around at the moment and the perfect starter kit for anyone looking to make more coffee at home.
Today’s best Nespresso deal
Nespresso Vertuo Pop Bundle: was £199.99 now £99 at Amazon
One of the best entry-level coffee machines around, the Nespresso Vertuo Pop has one-touch brewing so you can easily heat up in just 30 seconds. Use it with the pods included and it does all the hard work for you, with the option of different brew sizes depending on how much you want to drink. As well as the Vertuo Pop machine, the bundle comes with coffee pods, mugs, spoons, and a milk brother.
The Nespresso Vertuo Pop features in our look at the best Nespresso machines for beginners. That’s thanks to it being simple to set up and very easy to use. It can only make one coffee at a time but that coffee is delicious and great tasting. In our Nespresso Vertuo Pop review, we described it as a “fabulous” coffee maker and awarded it the full five stars out of five.
Customization is a little limited as you’re reliant on pods but it’s one of the better coffee machines for starting out. It even doesn’t take up much room on your counter and weighs just 7.7lbs / 3.5kg. Through this bundle, you won’t have to worry about buying any extras for a little bit either, adding to that newbie-friendly vibe.
While you’re thinking about making your home life simpler, you may also want to add on one of the robot vacuum deals happening at the moment. That way, you can watch your robot vacuum do all the hard work for you and enjoy your cup of coffee as it works.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more.
Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides and hunting down the latest coupon codes to save you money. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.