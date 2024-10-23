This five-star rated Nespresso Vertuo Pop bundle just hit a record low price at Amazon

If you’ve noticed your coffee bills increasing because of the temptation to head to the local coffee shop all the time, the best solution is to get your own coffee machine. Right now, you can do that in a very affordable way, as this Nespresso Vertuo Pop Bundle is at Amazon for £99 (was £199.99) – that's a 50% saving or £100 off the regular price.

It’s also a record-low price for this Nespresso Vertuo Pop bundle, as previously, it only ever got as low as around £130 – and that was extremely rare. Otherwise, it typically sticks around the £180 mark. It’s easily one of the best coffee maker deals around at the moment and the perfect starter kit for anyone looking to make more coffee at home.

Today’s best Nespresso deal

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Bundle: was £199.99 now £99 at Amazon

One of the best entry-level coffee machines around, the Nespresso Vertuo Pop has one-touch brewing so you can easily heat up in just 30 seconds. Use it with the pods included and it does all the hard work for you, with the option of different brew sizes depending on how much you want to drink. As well as the Vertuo Pop machine, the bundle comes with coffee pods, mugs, spoons, and a milk brother.

The Nespresso Vertuo Pop features in our look at the best Nespresso machines for beginners. That’s thanks to it being simple to set up and very easy to use. It can only make one coffee at a time but that coffee is delicious and great tasting. In our Nespresso Vertuo Pop review, we described it as a “fabulous” coffee maker and awarded it the full five stars out of five.

Customization is a little limited as you’re reliant on pods but it’s one of the better coffee machines for starting out. It even doesn’t take up much room on your counter and weighs just 7.7lbs / 3.5kg. Through this bundle, you won’t have to worry about buying any extras for a little bit either, adding to that newbie-friendly vibe.

