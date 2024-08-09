Keurig has just launched a new iced coffee maker – and it's already half price

Keurig has just released a new coffee maker that it says can brew drinks "as cold, or colder" than an iced beverage from your local coffee shop – and you can get 50% off the list price right now if you subscribe to Keurig's coffee delivery service.

The K-Brew + Chill Coffee Maker uses regular K-Cup pods, and can flash-cool your drink in three minutes or less once it's finished brewing. Alternatively, you can enjoy it hot, so this could be the only coffee maker you need.

To claim the deal, select the option to build a starter kit, then pick the type of coffee pods you'd like to have delivered. Special iced coffee pods are an option, but aren't necessary for the K-Brew + Chill, so we'd be inclined to opt for something we'd enjoy at any temperature. You'll have to commit to having 16 boxes delivered over a 12-month period, but you'll get 25% off the list price of the pods by subscribing.

The K-Brew + Chill isn't the only machine included in this deal, either. You can also get a huge $130 off the Keurig K-Supreme Smart Single Serve Coffee Maker when you sign up to the coffee subscription service, bringing it down to just $49.99.

The K-Brew + Chill Coffee Maker uses 'multistream' technology, meaning it punches multiple holes in the pod for more even extraction. And if you really need waking up in the morning (or prefer a drink that leans more towards the robust side) it has a strong brew option available at the press of a button.

It offers four cup sizes (6oz, 8oz, 10oz, and 12oz cups), and has an extra-large 70oz removable reservoir so you can brew more cups before refilling.

The new chilled coffee maker is expected to be available at Amazon, Target and Walmart, later this year, but for now you can only get it direct from Keurig – and with this deal, it's particularly tempting.