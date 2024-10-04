This new smart lock works with Matter, Thread, and Apple HomeKit – and it's yours with a 20% discount today

Connected home tech company Aqara has launched a new smart lock that offers keyless entry for any smart home ecosystem, whether you use Apple HomeKit, Google Home, or Alexa.

You might recognize Aqara as the brand behind one of the best video doorbells currently available (the Aqara Smart Video Doorbell G4, which we've been testing for the last few weeks), but its latest foray into home security – the Aqara Smart Lock U300 – looks particularly interesting.

As 9to5Mac explains, limited compatibility is not an issue with the Smart Lock U300, which supports Thread, Matter, Apple HomeKit, and even Apple Home Key so you can unlock your door using your iPhone or Apple Watch, even if the device is out of power.

Don't have an Apple device? You can also unlock the Aqara U300 using a fingerprint reader, custom PIN (including one-time codes for tradespeople and visitors), the Aqara mobile app, a voice assistant, an NFC card, or a physical key in case of an emergency or power outage.

The Aqara Smart Lock U300 supports Thread, Matter, Apple HomeKit, and Apple Home Key (Image credit: Aqara)

How to get 20% off

The Aqara Smart Lock U300 is available to buy now from Amazon in the US, with a list price of $229.99 (about £170 / AU$340). Official pricing and availability for other territories has yet to be announced.

That's already a pretty competitive price, and it gets even better if you use the code PRNAU300 at the checkout to get 20% off, bringing it down to $183.99.

