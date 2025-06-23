Still trying to stay cool? This excellent Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo plummets to a record-low price
Its first price cut since launch and the perfect time to buy
It’s that time of year when we’re all realising we should have planned ahead and ordered a fan. If that’s you, you’re in luck. Today, you can buy the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo from Shark for £99 (was £129.99) – a solid £30 saving off the regular price. Crucially, this is the first price cut for the incredibly attractive and useful portable fan.
The Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo has everything you need from a fan of this price, which explains why we gave it four stars in our review earlier this year. It even has a misting function to provide an extra boost to cooling. That’s just one of the reasons why it’s one of the best fans around if you need something to take around the house, outdoors, or on the go with you.
Today’s best Shark fan deal
The Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo works both indoors and outdoors, weighs under 2.1kg, and is capable of providing up to 20m of portable airflow. It’s easy to carry and has cooling technology which produces ultra-fine droplets for a refreshing mist. Up to 12 hours of cordless run time, you can use it just as easily by your bed as you can on the front porch or in the garden. Get it now for its lowest-ever price.
Our Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo review describes it as a “summer essential” that can “keep you cool wherever you go”. The airflow "packs a punch for its size", but the real standout feature is the misting function, which helps cool you even more. It may not oscillate, and its battery life is average, but the essentials are here for sure if you want a premium portable fan.
If you need something bigger but less portable, check out the Shark FlexBreeze Fan. However, for a cool breeze, you can’t go wrong with this ‘powerful airflow” and how “lightweight and portable” it is.
For anyone seeking out other ways to simplify your life, check out the robot vacuum deals happening right now. After all, who wants to vacuum in the heat, right? We also have great air fryer deals to save you getting hot near your other kitchen appliances.
