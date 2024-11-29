This Ninja dual basket air fryer sold out in 3 hours in Amazon's Black Friday sale - but you can still snag it from Argos
We made it, it's finally Black Friday 2024 and we're neck deep in air fryer deals across all the top UK retailers. Ninja is being particularly generous in this year's sale with unmissable money-saving offers on the best air fryers, especially dual basket air fryers.
If you missed out on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer that sold out in a mere three hours in Amazon's Black Friday sale, fear not, as Argos is matching that with a similar Black Friday deal which is now down to £100. For a Ninja air fryer that we awarded five stars in our review, this is an exceptional Black Friday deal for a powerful air fryer with six cooking features from a brand that has a credible track record with our reviewers.
Given how quickly customers swept Amazon for this Black Friday air fryer deal, we can imagine that a similar sweep will happen at Argos so it's best to score that new air fryer while you can. However, if you do miss out on this Black Friday offer, there are plenty of other air fryer deals on trusted models that we've scouted below so that you have alternatives to turn to.
Today's best Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer Black Friday deal
The five-star Dual Zone AF300 air fryer sold out in just three hours on Amazon, but Argos is giving you a second chance to snag one in its Black Friday sale. Packing six cooking settings (Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Reheat, Dehydrate, Bake), this model is not only versatile but encourages you to get creative in the kitchen with an accompanying recipe booklet. That way, you'll never run out of ideas - or go hungry for that matter.
Read our full Ninja Foodi Dual Zone AF300 Air Fryer review
Missed that Argos Black Friday deal? Here are three alternatives Black Friday air fryer UK deals
Save 35% If you find yourself cooking in large batches, or mainly with frozen food, then the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer may be the one to snag this Black Friday. Usually retailing for over £200, we'd deem this a premium model, however, if its new Black Friday price is within your budget you can cook a lot more while spending less on one of our trusted healthy cooking companions. You should note that this offer is available for the black/ copper model only.
Read our full Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone air fryer review
With 44% off, Tefal's dual basket air fryer is at its lowest price this Black Friday at Amazon which will save you £80. While we haven't had the opportunity to test out this air fryer yet, customers on Amazon have been generally pleased with it as an appliance, praising it for its reduced cooking time, spacious double basket space, and energy efficiency.
Save £90 Though its new Black Friday price is still quite the investment, Cosori's dual zone air fryer is ideal for larger households and its dual basket feature can be converted to one large capacity for versatility. With that said, this model packs Cosori's Sync and Match Cooking features, that way you won't have to keep your own timer or compromise your food going cold.
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.