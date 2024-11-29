This Ninja dual basket air fryer sold out in 3 hours in Amazon's Black Friday sale - but you can still snag it from Argos

We made it, it's finally Black Friday 2024 and we're neck deep in air fryer deals across all the top UK retailers. Ninja is being particularly generous in this year's sale with unmissable money-saving offers on the best air fryers, especially dual basket air fryers.

If you missed out on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer that sold out in a mere three hours in Amazon's Black Friday sale, fear not, as Argos is matching that with a similar Black Friday deal which is now down to £100. For a Ninja air fryer that we awarded five stars in our review, this is an exceptional Black Friday deal for a powerful air fryer with six cooking features from a brand that has a credible track record with our reviewers.

Given how quickly customers swept Amazon for this Black Friday air fryer deal, we can imagine that a similar sweep will happen at Argos so it's best to score that new air fryer while you can. However, if you do miss out on this Black Friday offer, there are plenty of other air fryer deals on trusted models that we've scouted below so that you have alternatives to turn to.

Today's best Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer Black Friday deal

Missed that Argos Black Friday deal? Here are three alternatives Black Friday air fryer UK deals

Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone air fryer: was £179.99 now £99.99 at Amazon With 44% off, Tefal's dual basket air fryer is at its lowest price this Black Friday at Amazon which will save you £80. While we haven't had the opportunity to test out this air fryer yet, customers on Amazon have been generally pleased with it as an appliance, praising it for its reduced cooking time, spacious double basket space, and energy efficiency.

Cosori Dual Blaze Twinfry 10L air fryer: was £289.99 now £199.99 at Amazon Save £90 Though its new Black Friday price is still quite the investment, Cosori's dual zone air fryer is ideal for larger households and its dual basket feature can be converted to one large capacity for versatility. With that said, this model packs Cosori's Sync and Match Cooking features, that way you won't have to keep your own timer or compromise your food going cold.

