This Instant Pot air fryer deal at its lowest price has me seriously salivating

Investing in an air fryer when it's discounted not only saves you money on the appliances itself, but you'll be saving in the long run on your energy bills too. Not only do air fryers make healthier meals by cutting out a lot of the fat, they're quicker than using your oven – meaning your energy consumption is healthier too.

And air fryer deals don't get more delicious than this – the Instant Pot Vortex Plus 5.7L air fryer is down to its lowest price of AU$110.49 for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale – a whopping 59% off! This great price is only for Prime members, however. If you don't have a subscription, you can still score a discount, but the air fryer will cost you AU$158, which is 41% off the listed price.

We were lucky enough to do our own Instant Vortex Plus review here at TechRadar and gave it a solid 4.5-stars thanks to its overall performance, ease of use and 6-in-1 design.

Prime exclusive Instant Vortex Plus 5.7L air fryer | AU$269 AU$110.49 at Amazon (save AU$158.51) This model has been in our best air fryer list previously and we would still recommend it, especially at this price. This is the lowest it's ever been, previously hitting AU$113.97. Beating that by a few dollars makes this a scrumptious bargain if you're after a nifty air fryer to cook your meals.

There are a few things to note about the Instant Vortex Plus though. Having a 5.7L capacity makes this appliance a little bulky and, while it can reheat leftovers, it won’t fully replace a microwave.

However, you can roast a whole 1.8kg chicken weighing up to 21.8kg in its basket, or fry up to a kilo of fries in it. And while the crisper tray is dishwasher safe, the basket itself isn’t due to its non-stick coating, but that shouldn't be a deal breaker as it's easy to handwash.

Alongside roasting and reheating, you can also fry, grill, bake and dehydrate food, reducing the need for extra appliances taking up precious space in your kitchen.

With presets for six cooking options, the Instant Vortex Plus is easy to use, but if you don't care for the automatic temperature and time settings, you can adjust them to you consider to be the best for whatever it is you're cooking up. You can even save your own custom settings for later use.

The 5.7L capacity of the Instant Vortex Plus makes it most optimal for families or folks who like to host dinners. It only comes with one basket though, so while you’ll save time on preparing a particular dish for a family meal, you’ll have to cook foods separately to avoid contamination.

In general, air fryers are a great kitchen appliance, especially if you’re looking for a healthier way to enjoy your favourite fried meals. By circulating hot air to evenly cook and crisp your next meal, these appliances reduce the need for additional oils in your cooking without compromising on the taste and texture of a deep-fried dinner.

So if you have the counter space and are in need of an appliance to make cooking meals a breeze, this AU$110.49 deal on the Instant Vortex Plus air fryer is too tempting to pass up.