This 5-star rated air fryer is on offer with £40 off right now at Amazon

Before we know it it’ll be time for the wee ones to go back to school, and we’re going to have to figure out how to get back into that after-school evening routine. If you’ve been considering purchasing an air fryer to make cooking dinner a little more cost and time-efficient, you’ll be pleased to know that you can now get the Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer at Amazon for £229.99 (was £269.99) .

A good quality air fryer isn’t cheap, but this particular example massively impressed us when we tested it out – so having this yummy £40 discount in the mix has made it even more desirable.

Today's best Ninja Double Stack XL deal

Ninja Double Stack XL: was £269.99 now £229.99 at Amazon

Our Managing Editor for Lifestyle loved the Double Stack XL so much that she gave it top marks in her review. Its impressive performance and ability to air fry multiple foods at once makes it a fabulous choice, and with a decent £40 discount available right now, this is the perfect time to make a purchase.

We loved the space-saving design of the Ninja Double Stack XL, making it perfect for smaller spaces, or perhaps a slightly chaotic student kitchen. It’s perfect for cooking family meals thanks to its extra-large drawers and extra trays allowing you to truly use all of that cooking space.

The Ninja Double Stack XL was reviewed by our own Managing Editor for Lifestyle, and she described it as one of the best air fryers she’d ever used, which is a big compliment. With Ninja air fryers regularly featuring at the top of our rankings for the best air fryers, this really isn’t a deal to miss.