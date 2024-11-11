Our reviewer called this air fryer "simply the best kitchen appliance I've ever owned" – and it's 40% off for Black Friday

Right now, you can get the Dreo ChefMaker air fryer at Amazon for $215.64 (was $359). The ChefMaker is one of the best air fryers we've ever tested, and with 40% off, it's also one of the hottest Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

Our reviewer Michelle Rae Uy called the ChefMaker "simply the best kitchen appliance I've ever owned" and awarded it a full five stars out of five. It's easily one of the best air fryers we've tested. In fact, the only negative Michelle could name was the price, and with this enormous discount, that's no longer an issue.

Today's best Dreo ChefMaker deal

Dreo ChefMaker: was $359 now $215.64 at Amazon US Our reviewer called the Dreo ChefMaker best air fryer she'd ever tested and it's 40% off right now in Amazon's early Black Friday sale. The ChefMaker isn't just an excellent air fryer for the usual treats like crisp fries and nuggets, its dual-sensing probe ensures virtually any food is cooked to perfection. We're talking restaurant-quality steaks, juicy chicken wings, and effortless brisket.

During testing, every recipe we prepared turned out perfectly. We were particularly impressed by Chef Mode, which uses the temperature probe together with a water atomizer to achieve consistently great results when cooking meat. Just insert the probe, set a preset, and the ChefMaker will handle the rest. It really works.

Looking for something more compact, or under $100? Take a look at our guide to the best Black Friday air fryer deals, where we're rounding up all the biggest discounts from brands like Ninja and Instant Pot.

