Need an air fryer to match your big appetite? These six dual-basket air fryer Black Friday deals will fill you up

Healthy cooking appliances are flying high in the early Black Friday 2024 deals, and that goes for some of the best air fryers out there - more specifically, dual-basket air fryers which are not only great for cooking in larger batches but can cook enough to suffice any appetite.

Both US and UK retailers are brimming with some of the best Black Friday air fryer deals, and we're still a few days away until the official sales commence on November 29. With these dual basket air fryer deals, you can save up to $/£90 on some of the more premium models including, but not limited to, the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone air fryer - which received a four-star award from us in our review.

If it's a Ninja air fryer that you have your heart set on, we've recently rounded up some of our favorite models which we think are the three Ninja air fryers to watch this Black Friday. However, if you have a tight budget to stick to, fear not, as we've also rounded up the best air fryers under £100 this Black Friday to match everyone's budget.

Best Black Friday air fryer US deals

Ninja Double Stack air fryer: was $219.99 now $179.99 at Best Buy Save $40: A small saving indeed, but one that takes one of the best air fryers down to its lowest price. Combining quality performance and plenty cooking space on top of minimizing counter space, Ninja's Double Stack air fryer is a model to consider if you're looking to seriously upgrade your air fryer game. Usually, this model wouldn't make it into our recommendations if you're on a budget, but with this Black Friday offer, who needs one? Read our full Ninja Double Stack air fryer review.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus air fryer: was $219.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Instant Pot has proved to be a reliable brand when it comes to its small kitchen appliances, and it's no different for its air fryers. What tipped us to award this model a generous 4 stars aside from its dual basket space and versatile cooking settings was its evenly crisp results, and windows which allow you to check on your food without stopping the cooking process. While it hasn't hit its lowest price this Black Friday just yet, there's no denying that you're still getting every penny's worth. Read our full Instant Pot Vortex Plus air fryer review.

Best Black Friday air fryer UK deals

Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone air fryer: was £179.99 now £99.99 at Amazon Not only would you save £80, but Tefal's dual basket air fryer is at its lowest price this Black Friday at Amazon. While we haven't had the opportunity to test out this air fryer yet, customers on Amazon have been generally pleased with it as an appliance, praising it for its reduced cooking time, spacious double basket space, and energy efficiency.

Cosori Dual Blaze Twinfry 10L air fryer: was £289 now £199 at Amazon Save £90: Despite its Black Friday price still sitting on the hefty side, Cosori's dual zone air fryer is ideal for larger households and its dual basket feature can be converted to one large capacity. With that said, this model packs Cosori's Sync and Match Cooking features, that way you won't have to keep your own timer or compromise your food going cold.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK