These are the three Ninja air fryers to watch this Black Friday – and I've tested all of them

If you’re on the lookout for Black Friday air fryer deals, you're in luck. Some of our favorite models are already on sale, with some prices expected to drop even further when the big day arrives.

Specifically, Ninja's air fryers see some of the best discounts during the Black Friday deals across a range of top-selling devices, with almost every model seeing a significant price cut in recent years.

I've tested most of Ninja's current line-up of speedy cookers, and I can confidently say the hype is well-deserved. When reviewing air fryers, I'm looking for even, crisp results, quick cooking times, a versatile range of cooking modes and presets and a form factor that suits the modern kitchen; Ninja delivers time and again. However, there are three specific models that I think will be the ones to watch this year.

Deals picked by Deals picked by Josephine Watson Managing Editor, Lifestyle I've tried and tested plenty of air fryers in my three years as a technology journalist, and covered every major sales event during that time. In practice, that means I've spent hours scouring for the best small appliance and smart home deals, and I know a good one when I see one.

1. Ninja Air Fryer / Air Fryer Max

Looking for an air fryer under $100 or pounds? The standard Ninja Air Fryer has you covered. The smaller, 4qt model is excellent for students, people who live alone or first-timers, and costs just $89 / £99. It remains one of the most popular air fryers sold by Ninja for its simplicity and effectiveness, offering four cooking modes. And if you need a little more capacity you can opt for the Ninja Air Fryer Max with its 5qt capacity.

Both of these models usually see pretty hefty discounts during sales events like Black Friday, with the best price we’ve seen on the 4qt model being this year’s sales price of $59 / £68, and the 5qt model dropping as low as $79 or £99.

Read our full Ninja AF100 / AF101 review.

2. Ninja Double Stack XL

We think this is one of the best air fryers you can buy, and it’s the one I personally use at home. Instead of the wide form factor sported by other dual basket air fryers, the double stack, well, double stacks its baskets, offering an unparalleled blend of cooking and countertop real estate.

If you want to air fry larger foods like a pizza, you’re out of luck, but the Double Stack still offers all the same great features as other Ninja air fryers with its six cooking modes as well as Sync and Match cooking functions, earning it five stars in our review.

The XL model, which we’d recommend due to its larger capacity, usually retails for $229 / £269, but we’ve seen it drop as low as $179 / £219 in previous sales events.

Read our full Ninja Double Stack review.

3. Ninja Foodi FlexBasket / FlexDrawer

Last but not least is the immense Ninja Foodi FlexBasket – or FlexDrawer, if you’re in the UK.

On the other end of the spectrum from the Double Stack is this behemoth air fryer. It features a removable divider to transform its two cooking zones into one Megazone, meaning you can cook larger foods like a whole chicken. It’s an excellent choice for larger households, though you’ll need a fair amount of space to house it.

Again, there are two size variations; however, the US fairly exclusively stocks the six-setting 7qt model for $179, while the UK mainly stocks the £279 seven-setting 10.4L model. Both are great, and offer the same sync and match cooking functions. The lowest prices we’ve seen for these models are an astonishing $99 and a slightly more mediocre £179, respectively.

Read our full Ninja Foodi FlexBasket review.