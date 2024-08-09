Get over £100 off the five-star rated Ninja Woodfire with this special deal from AO

The Ninja Woodfire is one of our favorite air fryers, earning a full five stars from our reviewer during testing. Now, it's on sale for just £238 at AO. That's a huge saving of £111 off the regular price and one of the hottest deals around right now.

As its name suggests, the Woodfire isn't your average air fryer. It's also a BBQ-style electric grill and smoker that's perfect for summer entertaining and requires no gas or charcoal. Just plug it in, add a few wood pellets for smoke if you like, and you're ready to cook.

When we reviewed it, we were extremely impressed by the Woodfire's versatility and performance. Provided you can plug it in (an extension lead might come in handy), it's super easy to use, with none of the fuss of a conventional BBQ and all of the flavor. It's a particularly good option if you don't have the luxury of a garden and only have a patio or balcony to cook on.

Ninja Woodfire: was £349 now £238 at AO

All the flavor of a BBQ with none of the mess, and with £111 off right now. The Ninja Woodfire is super versatile, working as an air fryer, grill, and wood smoker all in one. A great option for outdoor cooking this summer, it received a full five stars from our expert reviewer.

Our reviewer thoroughly enjoyed using the Ninja Woodfire (making brownies outdoors using the air fryer function was particularly fun). It also comes with a sample bag of wood pellets for the smoker, and refill bags are available from Amazon starting at £11 once you've chosen the ones you like best.

For us, the only downside is that the removeable parts aren't dishwasher-safe, but they're all non-stick and are small enough to put in your kitchen sink for easy cleanup.

At the time of writing you can get the Ninja Woodfire delivered from AO as soon as this Saturday, so you'll be ready to host a BBQ in time for the weekend heatwave.