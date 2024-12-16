When will this madness end? Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra is now just £349 thanks to this Amazon cashback deal

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra has been a standout when it comes to deals over the Black Friday season. Now, with Christmas just around the corner, Amazon UK is offering a double-dip discount that's one of the best deals we've seen.

Not only is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra now just £449 at Amazon, a new lowest-ever price, but there's also an astonishing £100 cashback deal up for grabs. I'm not talking about a voucher, either – it's straight-up cash sent via bank transfer.

Read on to find out how to take advantage of this unmissable offer that will let you score a Galaxy Watch Ultra for just £349.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was £599 now £449 at Amazon Not only is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra a massive £150 off at Amazon, but you can claim £100 cashback through Samsung as long as you buy it before December 22.

Even at full price, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is by far and away the best Android smartwatch on the market right now. It's got a rugged titanium exterior, brilliant 100-hour battery life, and more.

If you're on the hunt for one you probably know all about its health-tracking chops, AI features, and more.

Previously, the best price we'd seen in the UK was £499 at Amazon, and this new deal is the best one we've seen by a long shot just with the initial discount – a full 25% off a smartwatch that only came out this summer. As mentioned, however, you can also take advantage of Samsung's cashback deal and get £100 back, bringing the price down to a mind-blowing £349.

The promotion ends at 23:59 on December 22, 2024. The product must be sold and dispatched by Amazon (click on our link above to make sure you get the right deal), and you must submit your claim at Samsung's website within 30 days of your purchase. That means the final claim date for the promotion (if you buy on December 22) is January 20, 2025. However, given how bonkers this deal is the watch will probably sell out before then, so don't wait around.

As mentioned, your cashback "will be sent via bank transfer" within 45 days of your claim being validated, so you're not getting back a voucher – it's cold, hard cash!