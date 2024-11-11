This will sell out: the Apple Watch 10 crashes to a stunning price for Black Friday
Walmart's record-low price is on sale for a record-low price of $349
The best early offer from Walmart's Black Friday deals event on a smartwatch has just landed, thanks to this epic saving on the Apple Watch Series 10 at Walmart.
• Shop Walmart's full Black Friday sale
Only unveiled a few weeks ago, the fresh-out-the-oven Series 10 in 42mm size is now just $349 at Walmart, a massive saving for Walmart Plus customers available right now. You can also save big on the larger 46mm option, now just $379 instead of $410, again for Walmart+ customers.
If you're not a Walmart Plus customer, you can sign up for a free trial right now or buy an entire year at half price—just $49 instead of $99.
Black Friday deal: Apple Watch Series 10
New for 2024, save $50 on Apple's newest flagship smartwatch model, replete with a much brighter always-on display, a new S10 chip, and sleep apnea detection. The Series 10 is good for 18 hours of battery life and available in three different colors.
Get the same great package in a larger 46mm chassis that makes viewing text, sending messages, and tracking your fitness even easier. This is $50 off the standard list price and the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model.
In our Apple Watch Series 10 review, we loved the expansive new display and the brightness of that new always-on display OLED tech.
It's not a huge upgrade by any means, but at this price it's a sure-fire winner as one of the best smartwatch deals we've seen so far this Black Friday. A discount this big is unlikely to be beaten during the main event, and it won't hang around for long.
Still not sold or haven't decided? Read our rundown of the Apple Watch Series 10 vs Series 9.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.