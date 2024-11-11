This will sell out: the Apple Watch 10 crashes to a stunning price for Black Friday

The best early offer from Walmart's Black Friday deals event on a smartwatch has just landed, thanks to this epic saving on the Apple Watch Series 10 at Walmart.



Only unveiled a few weeks ago, the fresh-out-the-oven Series 10 in 42mm size is now just $349 at Walmart, a massive saving for Walmart Plus customers available right now. You can also save big on the larger 46mm option, now just $379 instead of $410, again for Walmart+ customers.

If you're not a Walmart Plus customer, you can sign up for a free trial right now or buy an entire year at half price—just $49 instead of $99.

Black Friday deal: Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 10 46mm: was $429 now $379 at Amazon US Get the same great package in a larger 46mm chassis that makes viewing text, sending messages, and tracking your fitness even easier. This is $50 off the standard list price and the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model.

In our Apple Watch Series 10 review, we loved the expansive new display and the brightness of that new always-on display OLED tech.

It's not a huge upgrade by any means, but at this price it's a sure-fire winner as one of the best smartwatch deals we've seen so far this Black Friday. A discount this big is unlikely to be beaten during the main event, and it won't hang around for long.

Still not sold or haven't decided? Read our rundown of the Apple Watch Series 10 vs Series 9.

