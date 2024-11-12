Samsung's rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra falls to new record-low price ahead of Black Friday

While the main Black Friday deals event is still a couple of weeks away, Amazon has just slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra to a new low of just $479 (was $649), a massive saving on the rugged, adventure-ready Wear OS alternative to the Apple Watch Ultra.

That's a $170 saving (26%) on a watch that only debuted in July 2024. Inspired by the Apple Watch Ultra, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung's rugged, outdoor wearable for running, hiking, climbing, watersports, and more.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is one of the best Android smartwatches out there right now, and is perfect for people who need a watch that can handle anything you throw at it. Not only does it have a rugged titanium chassis, you'll also get everything else you'd expect from a Samsung Galaxy Watch, including activity tracking, heart-rate and sleep monitoring, and communication.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649 now $479 at Amazon US This $170 saving on the Galaxy Watch Ultra brings it down to $479, which is the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model, and $20 less than the previous low price of $499, clocked last month. You get up to 100 hours of battery life, GPS, and durability unparalleled in the Android smartwatch market. This saving can be found on the Titanium Silver model, or you can get the Titanium White model for $5 more. You'll save even more ($474) on the Titanium Gray with the distinctive orange strap, but note this is currently sold via a third-party, not Amazon.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra sits in our best smartwatch guide as the number one Samsung Watch, and if you read our Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review, it's easy to see why. It's got a tough titanium exterior, a programmable Quick button, and a ton of features. We especially love the dual-precision GPS and the new Samsung BioActive sensor array. The former keeps you on the right path when you're out in the wilderness, while the latter provides heart rate, blood oxygen, heart rate variability, and skin temperature readings.

You'll also find ECG and even body composition measurements onboard. Offering a saving of almost a third, this deal is unlikely to be beaten over the coming weeks.

