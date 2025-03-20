Polar's entire sports watch lineup just got a major upgrade, and it'll make your training more effective than ever
TrainingPeaks integration is launching as a beta initially
- Polar's sports watches are getting a major upgrade
- The company is adding integration with TrainingPeaks
- It means users will get workouts from the popular app directly to their wrist
Polar has announced that all of its sports watches are getting a major upgrade in the form of TrainingPeaks integration, launching as a beta that's available right now.
Polar makes some of the best heart rate monitors on the market, but tends not to crack our best smartwatch or best fitness tracker roundups due to the lack of an app store and more limited smartwatch functionality, which are key downfalls of the Polar Vantage M3 we recently reviewed.
Now, however, there's a major upgrade that's great news for existing users, and an enticing reason for prospective customers to switch.
TrainingPeaks is a popular app for endurance athletes, and one of the best apps around if you're training to improve performance and endurance.
One of the best things about it is its integration with devices from Garmin and Apple. Connecting and syncing workout data means you can get a workout sent straight to your wrist, making it easier than ever to follow along. Now, Polar users are getting it too.
TrainingPeaks comes to Polar
Currently in beta, the new integration will let Polar users automatically sync workouts and plans from TrainingPeaks directly to their watch.
Whether they're from a coach or self-created, they'll appear immediately, and users will get real-time instructions for following the workout during training sessions, including heart-rate zone, optimal speed, and prescribed power targets.
The integration even works for users who are training with more than five heart-rate zones.
Once your session is done, workout data will be automatically synced back to the TrainingPeaks app.
As noted, this is coming to the entire current Polar sports watch lineup, and is also backwards compatible with several older models including the Polar Vantage V and the Polar M430. Polar says the integration will be available to "most" Polar users.
The integration also works with either the free or premium TrainingPeaks subscription levels. If you want to try the latter for yourself, new Polar sports watches now include a complimentary 30-day trial of TrainingPeaks Premium.
This is a hugely exciting development that Polar users have been clamoring for, so it's great to see the feature finally arrive. TrainingPeaks integration with Polar is available in beta now.
