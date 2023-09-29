Pixel Watch 2 could get some Fitbit-style features to measure your stress levels

Google’s next Pixel event is less than a week away, and yet new details about the device keep leaking . This time, we’ve learned that the wearable will be gaining the Body Responses feature seen previously on the Fitbit Sense 2 .

This batch of information comes from industry insider Evan Blass on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter). The watch face will display how your body reacts to stress at certain times of the day, according to the images he posted. Each time period will be accentuated with an emoji making a face befitting the mood. For example, a user might feel particularly stressed out at 11 am, feel fine at noon, then feel a little off at 1 pm. 9To5Google points out this is better than what the Fitbit Sense 2 has because the user interface is cleaner than before and a lot “easier to understand at a glance.”

What’s particularly interesting is this indicates the Pixel Watch 2 may have an “electrodermal activity sensor”, EDA for short, which is something the original model doesn’t have. This technology works by measuring certain factors like the amount of sweat produced when stressed and the temperature of your skin.

pic.twitter.com/SvxmBjtkIvSeptember 29, 2023 See more

And as you can see in the post above, you can replace the plastic band with a fancy-looking metallic one for that extra pizazz.

The last picture Blass posted is of the “new interface for Fitbit workouts”. The UI has a heart rate meter on the side made up of segmented pieces. A “target zone” indicating where your heart rate should be at will be highlighted. Next to the meter is a more detailed read out displaying the BPM (beats per minute) plus how long you’ve spent in the target zone.

There is seemingly more to the interface because there are pagination dots at the bottom, but this single screen is all we see. Fortunately, there are clues. Another 9to5Google report claims the UI will have “Pace Training” on the screen as well as “automatic start and stop reminders for workouts”.

Colorful array

In addition to the feature leak, German tech news site WinFuture had its own showcasing four colors the Pixel Watch 2 may come in. Official names for these shades aren't given, but just by looking at them, we can see the wearable will be available in black, white, gray, and a baby blue. It's unknown if the metallic band mentioned earlier will have its own set of colors.

Of course, take these leaks with a grain of salt. Things can always change at the last minute. Either way, we won’t have to wait long as the Pixel event will be held on October 4 .

Until then, check out TechRadar’s list of the best Android smartwatch for 2023 .