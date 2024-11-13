Oura CEO says Apple won't launch an Apple Ring, but we still think it will

Oura CEO Tom Hale doesn’t think Apple will launch a smart ring

This is despite analysts predicting that an Apple Ring could land in the coming years

There's some basis for Hale's speculation, but it ignores Apple’s approach in other tech categories

Smart rings are steadily becoming all the rage in the wearables space. While they’re often a little lacking feature-wise compared to the best smartwatches their simplicity, as well as more compact form factor and longer battery life, make them an excellent alternative for some people – especially those among us that want to wear a classic analogue clock without losing out on too many health-tracking tools.

After Samsung got on board the smart-ring train with the Galaxy Ring there have been rumors Apple would join in too with an Apple Ring, but the Oura CEO doesn’t think that’s likely.

Speaking to CNBC, Oura CEO Tom Hale seemed unconvinced that Apple would create a smart ring, saying “I think they [Apple] are unconvinced about the value of having a ring and a watch together and they’re not interested in undercutting the Apple Watch as a business.”

He added, “Apple is very much a focused company. They’re like: ‘We’ve put our bet on the watch. We’re gonna make the watch our platform.’”

Hale certainly makes a good point; smart rings are direct competitors to other wearables, so Apple’s ring would potentially cannibalize part of its existing Apple Watch brand. However Hale’s argument has a few holes in it, with a big one being that Apple already creates different platforms within its product categories.

Apple makes multiple different kinds of Mac – with the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, Mac mini, Mac Pro and Mac Studio; different iPads – the regular, mini, Pro and Air; and even makes different Apple Watches already, with base and Ultra models. So offering an Apple Ring alternative to suit the needs of a different kind of user isn’t as outside of Apple’s usual strategy as Hale is arguing.

An Apple Ring won't come soon

Will the Oura Ring 4 have an Apple Rival? (Image credit: Future)

Where Hale makes more sense is when he says of smart rings that "it’s hard to do this product category right.”

As mentioned, smart rings are inherently less feature-rich than smartwatches – with a big difference being that lack of a screen. They’re also generally less impressive at tracking fitness goals, but are better for sleep and health, as their longer battery life means you need to recharge a ring a lot less often than a watch, and their small form factor means they're comfortable to wear when you're sleeping.

Making a smart ring that feels like good value for money and is well stocked with helpful tools, but isn’t bulky, is a tough line to walk. Especially when you factor in that Apple would want a new wearable device to slot next to its Apple Watch rather than replace it.

That challenge isn’t an impossible one to crack though, and while there’s no guarantee that Apple will or won’t create a smart ring, I still think an Apple Ring is more likely than not – just don’t expect to see it any time soon.