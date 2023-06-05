Finally! Apple launches Mac Pro workstation with M2 Ultra silicon

Apple has updated both the Mac Studio and the Mac Pro with the new M2 series chips, boosting the performance of the best Mac Pro to unparalleled heights. The new Mac Pro’s first upgrade in years will include the M2 Max and M2 Ultra Chips, making this generation of Mac Pro's up to 3x faster than the M1 Ultra. This leap is possible by fusing two M2 Max chips with Apple’s advanced fusion technology. In addition to the performance improvements, Mac Pro can run up to six Pro Display XDRs simultaneously. The Mac Pro will also feature an extensive upgrade of up to 192GB of unified memory and a 76-core GPU.

Jon Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, said, “The new Mac Studio and Mac Pro with Apple silicon are the two most powerful Macs we’ve ever made, Mac Studio has been a breakthrough for pros everywhere, and it’s at the heart of hundreds of thousands of home and pro studios across the world. It gets even better today with M2 Max and the new M2 Ultra, featuring even more performance and enhanced connectivity. And for those users who need the versatility of internal expansion, Mac Pro combines PCIe slots with our most powerful chip. The new Mac Studio and Mac Pro join our other pro systems to give our users the most powerful and capable lineup of pro products that Apple has ever offered.”

The most advanced Mac yet

The Mac Pro has two higher-bandwidth HDMI, two 10GB Ethernet Ports, three USB-A, USB-C, and eight built-in Thunderbolt 4 ports. Six Thunderbolt 4 ports will be on the back, and two will be on top. Additionally, this Mac Pro will boast Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E. Mac Pro will also feature six available PCIe Gen 4 slots to expand and a headphone jack that can drive high-impedance headphones.

The Mac Pro with M2 chips is a solid contender for the best workstation of 2023 and will start at $6,999 on June 13.