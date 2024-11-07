Apple might still be developing that fabled smart ring after all, according to latest leak

It was recently reported that Apple had stopped worked on a smart ring

A new leak suggests it might still be developing one

It is also apparently working on a new band-type wearable and smart glasses

Just weeks after we were told that Apple is no longer developing a smart ring, a fresh leak suggests that there might still be hope for Apple's fabled next wearable.

Apple has reportedly been working on a smart ring for years, possibly buoyed by the success of the best smart rings on the market, notably the Oura Ring 4 and Samsung Galaxy Ring.

However, a top Apple insider put paid to those rumors recently, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reporting in October that "Apple isn’t actively developing a ring and has no plans to launch one."

Now, according to leaker yeux1122, writing on the South Korean blog Naver, there might still be hope. Apparently, "Apple is also still developing a ring-type wearable," and two more secret products besides.

Don't give up on the Apple smart ring just yet

(Image credit: Future)

The report claims that alongside this "ring-type wearable", Apple is also attempting to develop "band-type and smart glass-type wearable devices", the former of which could point to some kind of iteration on the Apple Watch or a more dedicated fitness tracker.

While not exactly a household name, the yeux1122 account is a known Apple leaker with a previous track record of accurately reporting Apple's plans ahead of time. Most recently, the account shared images ahead of the launch of the new Milanese Loop band for its new best Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 10. Unfortunately, yeux1122's word is up against that of Mark Gurman here, who is undoubtedly the world's premier Apple insider.

That being said, Gurman has been wrong before, so we can definitely hold on to at least a glimmer of hope that the Apple smart ring might one day see the light of day.

In the meantime, the company continues to focus on health when it comes to its Apple Watches, the latest of which brought with it advanced sleep apnea notifications that can detect early signs of the disease and encourage users to seek medical care.