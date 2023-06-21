Nothing might have a Galaxy Watch rival up its sleeve for 2023
Is a Nothing Watch (1) coming in 2023?
Nothing – the brand behind eye-catching consumer tech like the Nothing Phone and Nothing Ear earbuds – might be working on a smartwatch, according to new leaks.
We already knew that Nothing was planning to launch a new Nothing Phone 2 this year – seemingly with some software upgrades and design changes to help it sit more comfortably in your hand. It looks like it’ll be dropping a smartwatch too, if these new leaks are to be believed.
The reports come via @stufflistings on Twitter who spotted that a CMF by Nothing trademark that was filed earlier has now been classified as a smartwatch. As with any other trademark filings, there’s no guarantee that anything will come of it – the Apple xrOS filing turned out to be a dud following the visionOS announcement – but this filing could be a sign that new Nothing product could be on the way.
Beyond the name, we don’t know much about the smartwatch, but Nothing typically produces mid-range tech at a reasonable price. As such, we expect a Nothing Watch would follow this trend, but we’ll have to wait and see what it announces.
With that in mind, if you’re a fan of Nothing’s unique design philosophy and are wanting to pick up one of the best smartwatches like a Galaxy Watch 5 we’d recommend holding off if you can; soon you might be able to pick up an eye-catching Nothing smartwatch.
Something from Nothing
Nothing’s tech is more than just a talking point with an interesting see-through design, they’re also pretty solid options – especially if you’re on a budget.
In our four-star Nothing Phone 1 review we not only praised the smartphone’s “head-turning” design but fell in love with the clean user experience offered by its Android-based Nothing OS. Sure the battery life is a little underwhelming and its chipset is mid-range, but at $299 / £399 / AU$749 it offers a respectable balance between price and performance.
Similarly, in our Nothing Ear (Stick) review (also awarded four stars) we thought the earbuds’ design was striking, and sonically they’re great – with improved dynamics and a sense of space over their predecessors. They won’t be for everyone though, as they lack active noise cancellation, and the fit isn’t secure enough to use them as running earbuds – a shame considering they cost $99 / £99 / AU$179.
If the Nothing Watch follows in the footsteps of the brands’ previous gadgets it’ll be a solid affordable offering with a striking design – though we won’t for certain how impressive (or unimpressive) the gadget is until we have it in our hands.
