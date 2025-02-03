Bought an Apple Watch Series 3 or earlier? Apple could owe you money, here's how to make a claim

Apple has settled a lawsuit over battery swelling in old Apple Watch models

Owners of the Series 3, 2, 1, and the original Apple Watch

The company denies wrongdoing, but you could still grab yourself $50

Apple has settled a lawsuit related to battery swelling in some of the oldest Apple Watch models. If you qualify, you could receive up to $50.

As spotted by TechCrunch, Apple has settled a class action lawsuit alleging that the company's earliest Apple Watches, the first-gen, Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3 models, "experienced issues related to battery swell".

While Apple fervently denies the issue, the company has agreed to a payout to settle the claim and stop the case going any further. In a defiant statement, the company said: "Apple Watch is designed to be safe and reliable. This settlement applies to purchasers of Original Apple Watch, Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3, which are no longer available for purchase." It continued: "While we strongly disagree with the claims made against these early generation Apple Watch models, we agreed to settle to avoid further litigation."

All that remains is for potential settlement class members to make a claim for a payout, which could be up to $50. Here's how to find out if you're eligible, and what to do next.

Make your old Apple Watch pay

The Apple Watch Series 3 was first unveiled in 2017. (Image credit: Apple)

As per the settlement website, a $20 million fund has been set aside for "Settlement Class Members who are natural persons who reside in the United States who own or owned a Covered Watch for personal and/or household use and who are reflected in Apple’s records as having reported issues potentially related to battery swell in the United States."

If you owned a first-generation Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 1, Series 2, or Series 3, and Apple has recorded you having reported an issue with battery swelling, you should be eligible for payment.

In theory, if you fit this bill, you don't need to submit a claim, as you should be included automatically. If you think you're eligible you may want to confirm or update your payment info so you get the cash. For various statutory reasons, if you want to exclude yourself from the class you need to do so by February 24, 2025.

Payments should be between $20 and $50 - not enough to pay for one of the best Apple Watches you can buy right now, but sufficient for one of the best Apple Watch bands.