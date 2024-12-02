Back for Cyber Monday! Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra deal has returned to Amazon

But it's not quite the lowest-ever price

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra on a green background with the text don&#039;t miss
(Image credit: Future / Samsung)

If you missed out on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra over Black Friday, I've got good and bad news.

The good news is that the deal has returned to Amazon for Cyber Monday, while the bad news is that you've missed out on the lowest-ever price, but only by $15.

Last week we tracked an insane run of discounts that saw the Ultra fall to its lowest-ever price four times in the space of a week. Now that Cyber Monday is here, you can grab one for $449 at Amazon. That's only $15 more than the lowest it sank to last week, and still an astonishing $200 off.

In the UK? The fantastic lowest-price deal of £499 is still going strong.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Cyber Monday deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649.99 now $449 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is back on Amazon for Cyber Monday, and only $15 more expensive than the lowest-ever price we've seen, a whopping $200 off.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was £599 now £499 at Amazon

Save big in the UK with a massive £100 saving on all three colors at Amazon, down to the lowest-ever price of £499.

View Deal

As you can read in our Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review, this is one of the best Android watches of 2024. It's got a formidable, rugged titanium chassis, great AI-powered fitness tracking, and 100 hours of battery life.

Available in three slick colors, it's very much Samsung's answer to the Apple Watch Ultra. It's more rugged and durable than the Galaxy Watch 7 or really any other Android watch out there right now.

After an astonishing run of discounts, we expect this price to hold steady as we see out Cyber Monday.

