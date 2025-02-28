Apple Watch is transforming the way NHL games are refereed
- Apple and the NHL are collaborating to give its officials Apple Watches
- They'll be used in an outdoor game for the first time on March 1
- A custom app can give officials countdowns and even tell them which players are in the penalty box
Apple and the National Hockey League (NHL) have announced the next step in a partnership that has seen officials across the league equipped with the best Apple Watches in order to assist them in officiating games.
Announced by the NHL, officials will wear Apple Watches and use a custom NHL Watch Comms App during an outdoor game for the first time, specifically the match between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings at Ohio Stadium, March 1.
The NHL says that officials across the league have been using the technology on a widespread scale, with nearly all officials wearing a watch this season.
In fact, they've been using and refining it for a few seasons. The Apple Watches come with a custom app developed by Presidio, offering real-time in-game notifications.
Apple Watch on ice
The NHL says that communication between officials is difficult during games because of crowd noise and the electric pace of games. An outdoor environment makes that even more challenging, the biggest one being the lack of a scoreboard hanging above center ice, which limits how officials can keep track of game timing and situations.
Officials wearing the watch get haptic notifications during the game, including game clock and penalty clock countdowns, and even the jersey numbers of which players are in the penalty box at any given time.
NHL executive vice president of business development and innovation David Lehanski says the league has a 90 percent participation rate among officials using the tech. The NHL has been collaborating with Apple for a number of years, notably using iPad and Mac to deliver real-time videos to coaches and players in game for the past eight years.
The NHL has future plans to expand the tech, including adding support for direct communications between the four officials on the ice, other arena officials, and officials at the league HQ in Toronto. Apple Watch may even facilitate communication between officials and coaches in the future.
