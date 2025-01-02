A OnePlus Watch 3 Pro launch may be imminent – and it could be feature-packed
A more premium model is tipped
- Hints of a OnePlus Watch 3 Pro have emerged
- New health features for the companion app have leaked too
- The smartwatches could launch very soon
In our OnePlus Watch 2 review we gave the wearable 4.5 stars out of 5, so we're very much looking forward to what its successor has to offer – and new information tips some potential health features, as well as the possibility of a Pro edition of the watch.
Starting with that OnePlus Watch 3 Pro rumor, it comes from the team at Android Authority: references to a more premium version of the wearable are hidden in the OHealth phone app that accompanies OnePlus and Oppo watches.
The OnePlus Watch 3 Pro apparently has the model number WWE251, and is distinct from the standard OnePlus Watch 3. For the time being though, we don't know what the differences might be in terms of features or price.
We haven't seen a Pro model in the OnePlus Watch series so far, but it makes sense that an extra option would be introduced – what with Apple having the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Samsung having the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.
New health features
On to the next tidbit, and once again we're indebted to Android Authority for it. The OHealth app has more to reveal besides the presence of a second OnePlus Watch 3 model apparently – specifically, some notable health upgrades.
Code currently hidden in the Android app reveals ECG (electrocardiogram) functionality, with the ability to detect conditions such as an unusually high or low heart rate, atrial fibrillation, and PVCs (premature ventricular contractions).
There's also a wrist temperature reading option, which can help in assessing your body's overall health. Other features spotted in the code include a quick '60-second checkup' tool, and a new Health tab in the app that provides deeper and longer-term insights into your health based on the readings you're getting from your watch.
It's not clear yet which watch models might get which features, but this shows that a substantial software upgrade is on the way, as well as the new hardware. Based on recent leaks, it looks as though a launch for the OnePlus Watch 3 and the OnePlus Watch 3 Pro could be imminent.
Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.