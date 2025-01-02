A OnePlus Watch 3 Pro launch may be imminent – and it could be feature-packed

Hints of a OnePlus Watch 3 Pro have emerged

New health features for the companion app have leaked too

The smartwatches could launch very soon

In our OnePlus Watch 2 review we gave the wearable 4.5 stars out of 5, so we're very much looking forward to what its successor has to offer – and new information tips some potential health features, as well as the possibility of a Pro edition of the watch.

Starting with that OnePlus Watch 3 Pro rumor, it comes from the team at Android Authority: references to a more premium version of the wearable are hidden in the OHealth phone app that accompanies OnePlus and Oppo watches.

The OnePlus Watch 3 Pro apparently has the model number WWE251, and is distinct from the standard OnePlus Watch 3. For the time being though, we don't know what the differences might be in terms of features or price.

We haven't seen a Pro model in the OnePlus Watch series so far, but it makes sense that an extra option would be introduced – what with Apple having the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Samsung having the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

New health features

How the new Health tab could look (Image credit: AssembleDebug / Android Authority)

On to the next tidbit, and once again we're indebted to Android Authority for it. The OHealth app has more to reveal besides the presence of a second OnePlus Watch 3 model apparently – specifically, some notable health upgrades.

Code currently hidden in the Android app reveals ECG (electrocardiogram) functionality, with the ability to detect conditions such as an unusually high or low heart rate, atrial fibrillation, and PVCs (premature ventricular contractions).

There's also a wrist temperature reading option, which can help in assessing your body's overall health. Other features spotted in the code include a quick '60-second checkup' tool, and a new Health tab in the app that provides deeper and longer-term insights into your health based on the readings you're getting from your watch.

It's not clear yet which watch models might get which features, but this shows that a substantial software upgrade is on the way, as well as the new hardware. Based on recent leaks, it looks as though a launch for the OnePlus Watch 3 and the OnePlus Watch 3 Pro could be imminent.