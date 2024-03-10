Zoma Hybrid mattress review 2024

The Zoma Hybrid mattress is a springy, bouncy hybrid that combines coils and memory foam. The firm feel won't suit everyone – I found it much too solid for comfortable side sleeping. However, back sleepers should appreciate the supportive surface. The temperature regulation is excellent, too.

Zoma Hybrid mattress review: two-minute review

The Zoma Hybrid mattress is a 12-inch (30cm) tall hybrid mattress with memory foam and pocket springs, and is available in both the US and the UK. The brand is geared specifically towards using sleep for recovery, and promises 'cutting-edge sleep technology'. For this review, I slept on a UK king-size for four weeks, alongside my husband. I also ran several objective tests for performance aspects like pressure relief and edge support. The aim was to cut through the tech-talk and see how this model really matches up against the rest of today's best mattresses .

The overall feel is firmly springy. There is memory foam here, but it's paired with a bouncier foam layer and the overall feel is responsive, with minimal contouring. There's no indication of firmness on the Zoma website but I'd say it's around an 8.5 out of 10 (with 10 being the firmest). Myself and my husband (5ft 8 and 6ft 4 respectively, with a combined weight of 190kg) both found it far too firm for side sleeping, and it caused pressure to build up uncomfortably in our shoulders. It's far more comfortable for back sleeping, where the foams and coils help distribute weight evenly and keep the spine aligned.

(Image credit: Zoma)

Elsewhere, the mattress performed well. The edges are nice and sturdy, so if you, like me, end up pushed to the side of the bed by a toddler in the middle of the night, you shouldn't have to worry about rolling off. I was also impressed by the temperature regulation; I had no issues with overheating during my review period.

In terms of price, this mattress is almost always discounted (in the UK and the US) and generally sits in the mid-range price bracket. That's a good price for a hybrid model, but if it's a competitive bracket and there are cheaper models in our best hybrid mattress guide that offer similar quality.

At time of writing, Zoma isn't a particularly well-known brand in the UK, but it has a following in the States with some high praises from athletes. I was impressed by some of the brand's sustainability practices in the UK – it offers free old mattress recycling and it has a 'zero waste to landfill' policy in its factories. For more details on these points, read on for my full Zoma Hybrid mattress review.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Section Notes Score Comfort Bouncy, responsive foam and a firm feel that's best for back sleeping. Too solid for side sleepers. N/A Value Mid range and fairly priced for a hybrid, but there are good-quality, cheaper options. 3.5/5 Design 12in/30cm tall hybrid with memory foam, other foam and coils. No handles, cover not removable. 4/5 Temperature No issues with overheating; slept comfortably cool. 4.5/5 Motion isolation Some slight motion transfer, but fine for most people. 3/5 Edge support Great. Comfortable to sit or lie near the edge of the bed. 4.5/5 Customer service Free two-person delivery to door, but no option to include setup. Standard 100-day trial, 10-year warranty. 4/5

Zoma Hybrid mattress review: price & value for money

Never sold at full price; consistent discounts in both US and UK

Sits in the mid range, and well priced for a hybrid

... although there is strong competition in this bracket

At ticket price, the Zoma Hybrid is getting into the premium mattress space. It is, however, very rarely sold at full price. In the US, expect $150 off all sizes, and in the UK there's usually £250 off. Based on the typical prices you'll actually pay, it sits in the mid-range price bracket in both the US and the UK.

Here's the pricing for the Zoma, alongside the discounted price you can expect to actually pay.

In the US:

Twin: MSRP $749 (usually sold at $599)

MSRP $749 (usually sold at $599) Full: MSRP $949 (usually sold at $799)

MSRP $949 (usually sold at $799) Queen: MSRP $1,149 (usually sold at $999)

MSRP $1,149 (usually sold at $999) King: MSRP $1,349 (usually sold at $1,199)

MSRP $1,349 (usually sold at $1,199) California King: MSRP $1,349 (usually sold at $1,199)

In the UK:

Single: £749 (usually sold at £499)

£749 (usually sold at £499) Double: £849 (usually sold at £599)

£849 (usually sold at £599) King: £949 (usually sold at £699)

£949 (usually sold at £699) Super king: £1,149 (usually sold at £899)

Overall, the mattress feels well made, and that's a decent price for a hybrid (most of today's best cheap mattresses tend to be all-foam models.). I have tested mattresses that suit my sleep style better and that I think are better value for money (read more in the alternatives section) but it's competitively priced in the wider market.

Although mattress sales happen year-round and Zoma's discounts tend to remain consistent most of the time, there are some events where you're more likely to see a bigger discount. The big one is the Black Friday mattress sales, which take place on the last Friday of November each year. In the US it's also worth checking the Memorial Day mattress sales in May, the 4th of July mattress sales, the Labor Day mattress sales in early September, and the Presidents' Day mattress sales in February.

Value for money score: 3.5 out of 5

Zoma Hybrid mattress review: design & materials

Hybrid mattress with several types of foam and pocket coils

Breathable mesh fabric cover, not removable and no handles

12" (30cm) tall, on all sizes, although review model was a bit shorter

The Zoma Hybrid is a hybrid of different foams and pocketed springs, and it's made in the US or UK (depending where you reside). The top layer is a memory foam that has been designed to provide targeted support and relieve pressure on joints. It's infused with gel to promote cooling. A layer down is something Zoma calls 'Reactiv'. It's designed to be responsive and bounce back quickly.

(Image credit: Zoma)

Underneath these two types of foam is where you'll find the hundreds (no specifics given) of 19cm pocketed coils. These are there to add stability and support, and will also allow air to move through the mattress, aiding with breathability. It looks like there may be a layer of base foam beneath the coils (there's reference to a 'high-density base layer' but again, no specifics are given). If you're not bothered by having coils, there's an all-foam version of this mattress available too.

There's a zip, but Zoma says the cover shouldn't be removed (Image credit: Future)

The Zoma Hybrid is wrapped in a soft, breathable cover that it calls 'AirCloth'. This knitted material is designed to wick away heat and moisture. It's not removable or washable – there is a zip, but that's for manufacturing purposes only – and there's no non-slip gripping anywhere that I can see to help keep the mattress firmly on the bed base. It also doesn't have handles, which could be a problem if you need to move it at any time because it's pretty heavy.

(Image credit: Future)

Officially it's 12 inches (30cm) tall, but I measured by review model in a few spots and it was only 11.2 inches (28.5cm). Regardless, it's still on the thicker side, so you'll probably need some deep-fitted sheets.

Design score: 4 out of 5

Zoma Hybrid mattress review: comfort & support

No firmness indicated on Zoma website, but I rate it 8.5 out of 10 (firm)

Most comfortable in a back sleeper position

Springy, responsive feel, with minimal contouring

I'd describe the Zoma Hybrid as having a 'firm bounce'. There is memory foam here, but it's paired with a bouncier foam layer and the overall feel is responsive. The foams contour slightly around the sleeper, but don't expect a body-hugging feel. The upper foam layers are thick, so you can't feel the coils through them. When the pressure is removed from the surface of the mattress, it returns to shape almost immediately.

To test the firmness I placed my 10kg weight in the middle of the mattress; it sunk by 1.5 inches. Unusually, there's no indication on the Zoma website of how firm this mattress is. I emailed a rep and the rating they gave me was in our 'soft' bracket, but I'd completely disagree with that. Although it did soften up a bit over the course of our testing period, it's definitely a firm mattress – I'd rate it around an 8.5 out of 10 on firmness (with 10 being rock-hard). It's a contender for TechRadar's best firm mattress guide.

(Image credit: Future)

Throughout the testing I found that I was most comfortable laying on my back, even though I am naturally a side sleeper and it took me a while to adapt to this new position. This was the same for my husband. When laying on my back it felt like my weight was more evenly distributed, and helped to realign my spine after hunching over a computer all day.

However, laying on my side quickly became uncomfortable – I woke a couple of times in the night during testing with pins-and-needles on the side I was lying on. My husband experienced a similar thing. For reference, we have a combined weight of 198kg, and are taller than average; I'm 5ft 8 and my husband is 6ft 4.

That's not really a surprise – the best mattresses for side sleepers tend to be a bit softer (between 5 and 7.5 out of 10 on firmness), to allow the shoulder to sink in a bit, and prevent pressure from building up in this area. Even though we typically like quite a solid mattress, my husband and I found it was far too firm for us.

Zoma says there's no real weight limit on the mattress, but the general industry recommendation is 115kg per sleeper. However, I found myself rolling inwards towards my partner, who's the heavier of the two of us, in the night.

Zoma Hybrid mattress review: performance

Great temperature regulation – no issues with overheating

Some motion transfer but only an issue for light sleepers

Excellent edge support

As well as taking into account the comfort and pressure relief of the Zoma Hybrid, for this review I have also focused on: temperature regulation (how hot or cool one feels on the mattress), motion isolation (how well it absorbs movements on the surface) and edge support (how sturdy the edge of the mattress is). Read on for my findings…

Temperature regulation

Memory foam can have a habit of clinging on to body heat, and many brands use fancy terminology to make it sound like you're getting a cooler option. The only way you'll know if it actually works or not is to either try it out, or read a review.

The memory foam in the Zoma Hybrid mattress is infused with gel, with the aim of aiding temperature regulation. Whether it's down to the gel or not, I found the Zoma did a great job of keeping me at a comfortable temperature.

(Image credit: Future)

I was in the middle of a new home renovation during my testing period, so I slept on the Zoma in cold UK winter temperatures either with no heating or with raging heating while waiting for a thermostat. I didn't wake once feeling hot during the night, which is a sign that this aspect of the mattress spec was performing as it should.

Temperature regulation score: 4.5 out of 5

Motion isolation

This is about how movement transfers across the mattress. If a mattress has poor motion isolation, you'll feel it when your bed-sharer turns over or gets into or out of bed. If you're a restless sleeper and/or share a bed, it's worth paying attention to this aspect of performance.

To try out the Zoma Hybrid for motion isolation I bravely put my 10kg weight next to a pint-sized glass with some water in it. The glass (almost) fell over at 3.5-inches, wobbled at 8-inches but was safe at 12-inches away from the weight.

(Image credit: Future)

I also tested out the motion isolation in the real world, by moving around in bed, and asking my husband to move around too. The bouncy feel means there is a bit of motion transfer. I could feel my partner changing position and getting in and out of bed, and vice versa, although there wasn't enough movement for it to bother either of us. If you're a particularly light sleeper, you might want to look for something with more complete motion isolation, however. It's also worth noting that the mattress tended to cause me to roll inwards towards my partner (who is heavier than I am).

Motion isolation score: 3 out of 5

Edge support

Edge support is an important factor to look out for because a sturdy edge means that you'll be able to comfortably sit on / push up off a mattress when getting up, as well as being able to sleep right up to the edge. To test the Zoma Hybrid for edge support I placed my 10kg as close to the edge as possible – it sank 2 inches, which is slightly less than the centre. That's a good result.

(Image credit: Future)

I also tested out the edge support in a real-world scenario. I felt well supported when sitting on the edge of the bed, and also when lying right near the edge of the mattress when our toddler decided to squeeze into bed with us. Overall, I was impressed with the edge support here.

Edge support score: 4.5 out of 5

Zoma Hybrid mattress review: customer experience

Mattress delivered vacuum-packed and boxed; free delivery to door

Standard 10 year warranty and 100 night trial

Free old mattress removal in the UK

As a bed in a box mattress, the Zoma Hybrid is delivered vacuum-packed and rolled (if you're new to this kind of bed, read about the difference in our mattress in a box vs traditional mattress explainer). Zoma offers free delivery, but only to your front door. I can only speak for the UK delivery setup, but I was impressed with the company's communication – I received text messages a week prior to delivery (confirming delivery date) and then the day before delivery (with a more specific time slot).

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

It's a shame there's no option to upgrade to a delivery that includes setup – some bed brands offer this as a paid-for extra, and a handful even include it for free. Although the box was much more compact than a non-vacuum-packed mattress would be, it was still mega heavy and definitely needed two people to lift it.

There were no instructions or little pamphlets or even a little cutting tool to break the mattress free from the plastic wrapping. I found some scissors, and scored down the side of the plastic. The pressure of the vacuum-sealed mattress helped to force it out. Within a few minutes, the Zoma Hybrid was unwrapped and on the Livingstone Bed Base (also on review). It was pretty much ready to use straight out of the box, although the official advice from Zoma is to wait 4-6 hours before sleeping on it. There was no off-gassing.

If you're not entirely satisfied with your new Zoma Hybrid then you can return it, for free, after a 30-day period until the 100-night sleep trial ends. This 30-night mark stands because Zoma wants you to try it out for a minimum of a month to allow your body enough time to get used to it. Should you wish to return it within a month, you'll be charged $99/£79 shipping fee.

(Image credit: Future)

The 100-night trial is about the minimum offered by any of the big bed brands, although still long enough to try your mattress out thoroughly. Trials of 200 nights are fairly common now, and a few brands like Nectar give you a full year.

All Zoma mattresses also carry a 10-year warranty, which again is acceptable but not especially generous. During this time you're covered for a full repair or replacement, but the warranty only covers workmanship and structural defects – so no accidents.

An unusual perk is that Zoma offers free old mattress recycling. Old mattress removal is generally a paid-for extra, if it's offered at all, so this is good to see. In the UK, it's part of Zoma's commitment to sustainability – there, it repurposes all excess foam so there's zero waste to landfill. Any returned mattresses are recycled or refurbished. (This does not appear to be the case in the US.)

Customer experience score: 4 out of 5

Zoma Hybrid mattress specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Materials Memory foam, other foam, pocket coils Cover 97% polyester, 3% spandex. Technically removable but not encouraged. Handles No Firmness (1-10) 8.5 (my rating) Height 12 inches / 30cm (NB: I measured under this) Trial period 100 nights Warranty 10 years Price bracket Mid range Price (US) US queen: MSRP $1,349 (usually sold at $1,199) Price (UK) UK double: RRP £949 (usually sold at £649) Sizes (US) Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king, split king Sizes (UK) Single, double, king, super king Delivery Free to porch or hallway, no option to upgrade. Free old mattress recycling if required. Returns Free

Zoma Hybrid mattress review: other reviews

4.8* average over 1,217 reviews (Mar 2024), US / UK reviews combined

High praise for comfort, breathability and motion isolation

Some complaints of it being too firm

At the time of writing, Zoma mattresses hadn't been available to UK customers for very long, so all the reviews that we're available to sift through are from the US. As of March 2024 there were a total of just over 1,200 reviews, the majority of which were 5 stars, and all sang the same tune about comfort and coolness. It's ordered highest scores to lowest, so you'll need to head to the latter pages for any complaints.

Here, I found a few reviews echo what I found. There are a few reviewers who found it too firm and uncomfortable for side sleeping, and found in led to aches and pains. One likened it to sleeping on a too-full air mattress.

Should you buy the Zoma Hybrid mattress?

Buy it if...

✅ You're a back sleeper: The Zoma Hybrid relieved pressure on achy muscles and joints when laying on our backs, with no sinking.

✅ You like a super-firm mattress: This is one of the firmest mattresses I've tested, rating 8.5 out of 10 on firmness. If you want a super-sturdy bed, this is it.

✅ Environmental impact is important to you: All Zoma mattresses are either made in the US or UK, depending on where you reside, and (in the UK at least) the brand has some admirable sustainability practices.

Alternatives to consider

❌ You're a side sleeper: The firm feel means most side sleepers will end up with pressure building up in their shoulder. I found it uncomfortable for side sleeping, and ended up having to shift onto my back. Other reviews reflect a similar experience.

❌ You weigh more than average: I found myself rolling towards the (heavier) weight of my husband in the night. If you share a bed and one or more of you is heavier in body weight then this isn't a great choice – our guide to the best mattresses for bigger bodies has some great specialist models.

❌ You want a joint-hugging feel: There's not much contouring here. If you want that body-hugging sensation, our guide to the best memory foam mattresses has plenty of recommendations.

Alternatives to consider

Rem-Fit 400 Hybrid mattress

The closest rival that I have tested to the Zoma Hybrid is the Rem-Fit 400 Hybrid. You'll usually pay around £450 for a UK double, so it's a fair bit cheaper than the Zoma. It stands for a similar purpose to the Zoma which is to help users 'recover'. I found that this mattress was far more comfortable for a side-sleeper, with reduced motion transfer compared to the Zoma.

Simba Hybrid Original mattress

I also vouch for the Simba Hybrid (UK-only). It's typically a bit pricier than the Zoma but worth every penny: fabulous edge-support, good motion isolation and superb support. Head to TechRadar's Simba Hybrid mattress review to find out more.

How I tested the Zoma Hybrid mattress

Myself and my husband slept exclusively on the UK king size Zoma Hybrid for four weeks. The review period coincided with a new house renovation, and the testing process was during February when there were some cold nights in the UK (when we had no heating) and warm nights (when the heating needed some fine-tuning).