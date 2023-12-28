The cheapest Casper mattress you can buy is now even less after a 30% discount

The Casper after-Christmas mattress sale takes up to 30% off its entire line of mattresses, which is noteworthy for a brand that isn't as generous with its discounts as its rivals. However, we'd like to focus on a deal for the cheapest Casper mattress out there...but it's not available directly from Casper.

At Amazon, all sizes of the Casper Element mattress are 30% off, dropping the price of a queen to $416. That's roughly $480 less than the discounted Casper Mattress, which is the most affordable option offered by Casper Direct (albeit the latter has a slightly more robust build). Free 2-day shipping via Prime applies.

Beware that buying from Amazon may not ensure as smooth an aftercare experience as purchasing straight from the best mattress brands. Amazon will administer a refund and accept returns within 100 days of receipt of shipment as long as the mattress remains in its box. Otherwise, you'll just receive a refund and have to dispose of the mattress yourself.

With that in mind, here's what else you need to know about the best mattress on Amazon you can buy right now...

Casper Element mattress Queen size: was $595, now $416 at Amazon Overview: This is Casper's entry-level mattress, with a basic dual-layer construction. There's supportive base foam at the bottom (for stability) plus Casper's specialized AirScape foam on top for subtle contouring and breathability. This 10-inch mattress is labeled as firm, so lighter-weight front and back sleepers should get on well with it. Price history: The Element isn't always available, nor is it always on sale. This current deal is a return to the Amazon all-time low we spotted during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but there's no telling how long this will last. If you're hoping to spruce up a guest room or need a mattress from a trusted brand on the cheap, don't snooze on this. Extras: Amazon has a 100-day return policy for unopened mattresses. (You'll otherwise qualify for just a refund if you've already opened it.) The warranty terms are also unclear here, although Casper offers a 10-year warranty as standard. Prime members receive free 2-day shipping.

Buy it if...

✅ You're on a limited budget: Casper mattress sales drop their cheapest models to the mid-range bracket. If you're looking to spend less than $500 on a queen-sized Casper, this deal from Amazon is it.

✅ You're a lightweight front or back sleeper: The Casper Element has a firm feel and a 10-inch depth. If you're on the smaller side and like to sleep on your stomach or back, you'll likely find this comfortable.

✅ You don't want to feel swallowed by your mattress: Casper's Airscape foam is described as 'soft' but it's not exactly memory foam. At most, expect some mild contouring – you won't sink too deep into this one.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You want a smoother aftercare experience: Buying a mattress from Amazon comes with some risks in this area. Casper Direct provides a 10-year warranty with all of its mattresses, as well as free returns if you're not satisfied within 100 days. If peace of mind is valuable to you, it's worth paying a little more at Casper.

❌ You're a side sleeper who needs a plush bed: At 10 inches and two layers, don't expect the Casper Element to be exquisitely lush. The Casper Original, on the other hand, has a soft, plush feel that'll appeal to most side sleepers.