Last chance! 4 Black Friday mattress deals still available (if you’re quick)

What? You missed out on the Black Friday mattress deals? We're sure we mentioned them at least once or twice. Never fear, though; if you fell down a well just before 24 November and you've only just clambered out, there's still a chance of grabbing a very late Black Friday deal on one of the best mattresses.

Seeing that this is the mattress industry, where the sales must never end, there are in fact loads of mattress discounts available right now. But they're mostly the standard discounts we see for most of the year; what we're talking about here are the discounts that are really worth taking notice of, and there aren't quite so many of those about.

The good news, though, is that if you have your heart set on a Saatva, Nectar or Purple mattress, you can still get it at the lowest Black Friday price. Even better, if it's a DreamCloud you're after, this weekend you can buy it cheaper than it was on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.

Saatva Classic mattress: was $1,095 now from $695 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is a luxurious innerspring hybrid that's available in three sleep feels and two sizes so you can pick the exact configuration that suits you. It holds the coveted #1 spot in TechRadar's best mattress ranking. Our testers found it was comfortable in all sleeping positions, with excellent back support and temperature regulation. The extras are the best you'll find anywhere: free white glove delivery, a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty. Our special deal nets you a $400 discount, which means a queen size costs $1,595. Read more: Saatva Classic review ★★★★½

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress: was $839 now from $369 at DreamCloud

Here's a deal that's even better than Black Friday, because for this weekend only, DreamCloud has broken out its 50% off flash sale that we previously saw back in October. The five-layer, 14" deep DreamCloud is great for those who want a luxurious mattress, but who can't quite stretch to the Saatva Classic. It's our best hybrid mattress pick, and it does a superb job of regulating temperature and delivering cushioned support. With the current deal, a queen size is $665, which is as cheap as this mattress ever gets. Read more: DreamCloud mattress review ★★★★½

Purple Plus mattress: was $1,495 now from $1,195 at Purple

The Purple Plus is made with this brand's flexible, durable and cushioning 'GelFlex grid', alongside an additional layer of foam to amp up the softness (that's the 'Plus' bit). All that makes it an excellent choice for those seeking additional pressure relief – the grid flexes around the sleeper's joints to deliver a floating feeling. The Black Friday extended deal knocks $300 off all sizes, with a queen coming in at $1,595. This mattress delivers excellent motion isolation and pressure relief, and the grid is naturally breathable, so a good choice if you know you sleep hot.

Nectar Memory Foam mattress: now from $359 at Nectar

The Nectar is our favorite memory foam mattress. It's a great all-rounder that will suit plenty of tastes and sleep styles. The still-ongoing Cyber Week sale knocks 40% off, which takes the price of a queen down to $659. Our reviewers found this mattress delivered good pressure relief and motion isolation, making it a top choice for anyone suffering with achy joints, or who shares a bed with a partner and doesn't want to be disturbed by their movements. It comes with a lifetime warranty and a year's risk-free trial – super generous at this affordable price point. Read more: Nectar mattress review ★★★★

Nothing there that tickles your fancy? There are plenty more everyday mattress sales available, and here are our top picks that'll get you great mattresses at decent prices: