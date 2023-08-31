Save big on Casper's most advanced cooling mattress for Labor Day

Labor Day is just around the corner, and if you're in the market for a new mattress (and can't wait until Black Friday, which is when we see the lowest prices of the year), this is the time to buy.

While most sleep brands have mattress sales running just about every day of the year, which can make it hard to spot the real bargains, Casper is a lot more sparing with its sales. This means that the Casper Labor Day sale is well worth a look if you want genuine savings on some of the best mattresses in the business, and especially if what you want is a quality cooling bed.

That's because Casper has just increased the discount on its most advanced cooling mattress, the Wave Hybrid Snow. Previously available with 20% off, it's now selling with a 25% discount, and because the Wave Hybrid Snow is Casper's priciest bed, this translates into big cash savings.

(Image credit: Casper)

If you're shopping for a queen size you'll find that it's currently down to $2,546.25, and while, yes, that's a lot to drop on a new mattress, the price you'll usually pay is $3,395, so that's a saving of over $850. And if you instead want a king size mattress it'll cost you $2,996.25, saving you just under $1,000.

Casper Wave Hybrid Snow mattress

Deal: 25% off for Labor Day Summary: The Wave Hybrid Snow is Casper's most advanced cooling mattress, and its most expensive mattress full stop. It's a luxury mattress packed with cooling technology that means it's an excellent choice for anyone who overheats at night, and it's also extremely supportive, making it worth checking out if you suffer from back or neck pain. Key features: There's a stack of cooling tech in the Wave Hybrid Snow, starting with a cool-to-the-touch cover made with phase change material and followed by gel-infused foam, perforated foam for air flow, heat-wicking bands and an innerspring base. There's also a memory foam layer divided into three zones for targeted pressure relief. Price history: Unlike most sleep brands, Casper sells its mattresses at MSRP for most of the year, and only really rolls out the discounts around big sales events. It also keeps its MSRPs pretty steady; the Wave Hybrid Snow cost $3,395 in a queen size a year ago and it still does today. This year we've variously seen discounts of 15%, 20% and 25% on the Wave Hybrid Snow, and 25% seems to be as low it gets (although who knows what Casper has lined up for Black Friday). Review: Tom's Guide ★★★★½ Buy it if: You want a top-quality cooling bed that also delivers great support and pressure relief, but you can't quite stretch to the price of the Tempur-Breeze mattress. Don't buy it if: You don't really need a cooling mattress; if you don't tend to sleep hot, you'll probably get on just as well with the standard Casper Wave Hybrid mattress, which is $500 cheaper at MSRP and which is also discounted by 25% right now.

As we've just mentioned, if you don't really need all the advanced cooling features of the Wave Hybrid Snow, the Casper Wave Hybrid is also reduced by 25% for Labor Day and it's well worth a look if you need a super-supportive mattress that delivers plenty of pressure relief.

(Image credit: Casper)

It's no slouch when it comes to cooling, either - it just doesn't go quite as full bore as the Wave Hybrid Snow - but what really matters is that this is Casper's most ergonomic mattress, and that it uses a mix of zoned foam, gel support pods and flex coils to provide you with maximum support and spinal alignment. A queen size normally costs $2,895, but with Casper's 25% Labor Day discount it'll cost you a much more reasonable $2,171.75.

Want more options? You can find 20% off most of Casper's mattresses, including its cheaper cooling option, the Snow, in its Labor Day sale.