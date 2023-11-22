Casper has finally dropped some good Black Friday deals and here's what I'm buying

Casper officially kicked off its Black Friday sale in early November, and while there were some good discounts, it was pretty underwhelming overall. Casper promised up to 25% off sitewide, but mattresses were only discounted by 10 or 20%. Still, I kept my fingers crossed for better deals and now my patience has paid off.

In the new Black Friday mega sale, Casper is offering record low prices. There's 25% off most mattress models, with the Wave Hybrid and Wave Hybrid Snow receiving a whopping 30% discount. This is even better than I predicted, with only one model (the Original Hybrid) receiving just a 20% discount. Casper is widely considered one of the best mattress brands in the US, and although we weren't too impressed in our Casper Original mattress review, there are plenty of excellent deals to shop.

Not sure where to start? I have my eye on the Casper Wave Hybrid. It's the most supportive model in the Casper range, and it has the best Black Friday deal, with all sizes 30% off.

The Wave Hybrid is designed to be the most supportive Casper mattress, and it's certainly packed full of interesting sleep tech. Zoned memory foam is combined with a layer of gel pods to provide support across the body and promote proper spinal alignment, while a top layer of pressure foam contours to your body for a cushioned sleep surface. At the base, a layer of springs adds bounce and breathability. Like the sound of all that? Casper is offering an impressive 30% discount on all sizes, dropping the queen to a record low price of $2,166.50.

However, that might not be quite right for you, so here's a look at the deals on the rest of the range.

At the top-end of the Casper range is the Wave Hybrid Snow, a mattress designed to provide optimum support and the an incredible cooling experience. It's a combination of the Casper Wave Hybrid and the Snow mattress, bringing you the best of both worlds in one premium package. Casper has given the Wave Hybrid Snow a top-tier discount with 30% off all sizes. The queen is now $2516.50, which is the cheapest we've ever seen it.

The Casper mattress is already the most budget-friendly option in the Casper range, and with a 25% discount, it's just gotten even cheaper. The all-foam design uses the signature Casper foam to create a responsive sleep surface that moves with you. Perforated AirScape foam improves air circulation for better cooling, while the ProSupport layer adds firmness and durability. It doesn't have the zoned support of the Casper Original, but in turn, it's the more affordable mattress. With 25% off, the queen is $746.25, which is the cheapest we've ever seen it.

We weren't blown away during our Casper Original mattress review, but as this is such a popular design, Casper must be doing something right. Similar to the Casper mattress, the Original is the taller, more supportive, and more breathable all-foam design. One of the most affordable options in the Casper range, the 25% off Black Friday deal knocks the queen down to $971.25.

The Casper Original Hybrid is the top-rated model in the lineup, which is why we're disappointed it got the worst discount. However, 20% off isn't a bad deal, and with the queen down to $1,196, it's a good price for a popular mattress. The Original Hybrid adds a layer of spring to the Original all-foam design, giving the sleep surface a better response. It's also a more breathable mattress, although, if it's a cool night you're after, the Casper Snow offers superior temperature regulation.

Softer than the Original Hybrid but with more zoned support, the Casper Nova Hybrid is for sleepers who want cushioned comfort that doesn't sacrifice pressure relief. It's good for back pain, as the softer cushioning at the shoulders is balanced by greater support at the waist. The Nova Hybrid is also the more breathable mattress, with AirScape foam used throughout. You'll have to pay more for these upgrades – the queen is $1871.25 in the 25% off sale – but if you prioritize support, it might be worth the extra cost.