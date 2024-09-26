Garmin Fenix 8 users are reporting the Fenix 8 (which we called 'perfect') crashing during cold water plunges

Earlier this week, TechRadar published its official Garmin Fenix 8 review . We (or more accurately, I) called it “rugged, expensive perfection” and labelled it one of the best Garmin watches ever.

In that review, I also stated: “I’ve not had the opportunity to test the new Dive Mode yet, unfortunately: after this review has been published I’ll be handing the device off to a writer who’s also a recreational diver for a more thorough breakdown of that particular mode.”

Unfortunately, it’s that exact feature which is playing up for quite a few Garmin users at the moment. A reader reached out to me to inform TechRadar that posters on Garmin’s official forums , as well as several Reddit threads , are reporting some problems after submerging their Fenix 8s in cold water.

One poster writes : “My Fenix 8 AMOLED 47mm consistently crashes when the water temperature drops below 8°C. This is a significant issue where I live, as the water temperature often falls below that.

“In Europe, dive instruments must be tested down to 0°C to be on the market, so I find it surprising for a watch advertised to operate in negative temperatures to have this problem. I'm wondering if this is a software safety feature that might be resolved in an update, or if I should consider sending the watch back.”

It’s worth noting that the watch doesn’t appear to be permanently broken for any user yet: all posters and commenters are reporting a temporary crash. In the Garmin Fenix 8 owner’s manual , it states the listed underwater operating temperature is from 0F to 40C (from 32F to 104°F).

TechRadar has reached out to Garmin for comment, and we'll update this article with any new information.

