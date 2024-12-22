8 health and fitness tips to stave off an indulgent Christmas

Let’s face it, we all know that Christmas and the holidays can be a pretty indulgent time of the year. Even if you’ve promised yourself this is the year where you take it a bit easier, you take your eye off the ball for just a few days and all of a sudden you’re 18 iced mince pies deep and your chiseled physique now resembles that of a melted ice cream.

Just me? Perhaps, but keeping on top of your fitness at this time of year is almost impossible; the gyms are closed, the food is rich and calorific, and the drinks (alcoholic or otherwise) flow non-stop. Cutting loose in December is also doubly impactful because January is often the time of year when people try to make the biggest dent in their fitness. I can’t even count how many times I’ve tried to start a New Year fitness push, lacing up my best gym shoes while in the worst shape of my life.

If you’re serious about your January fitness goals for 2025, or keeping even the slightest handle on your health through an indulgent December, there are a ton of tiny tweaks, changes, and activities you can do to stave off the very worst effects of an indulgent Christmas.

As one of TechRadar’s fitness experts, I’ve rounded up a couple of tips to help you this Christmas. As you might expect, some of them are pretty obvious, but a couple of more obscure ones could make all the difference in 2024.

1. Exercise

(Image credit: Future)

While you probably won’t be slamming your usual gym workout or running routine over Christmas, even doing the smallest amount of exercise can have massive benefits by keeping your body and metabolism ticking over, offsetting those extra calories, and keeping you mobile.

Anything from a quick Pilates session, a short 20-minute kettlebell workout, or just a walk on Christmas morning can help improve your overall mental well-being, burn calories, and keep your body moving. The benefits of exercise are numerous and well-documented, but over Christmas doing something –anything – is better than nothing at all.

2. Hydration

Like exercise, this one should go without saying, but staying hydrated over Christmas is crucial to help overcome the worst effects of an indulgent festive season. Whether you’re planning on drinking alcohol or not, drinking more water will keep digestion flowing, offset salty or sugary food, help you feel more sated to prevent further indulgence, and help those morning headaches after an evening of liquid refreshment.

3. Hold onto some sort of routine

Christmas is often a time when all of the days merge into one. You never quite know what the date is, what time it is, where you’re allowed to park your car, or just how long that turkey has been in the fridge.

If you can hold onto any semblance of routine over Christmas, you’ll find it much easier to do some exercise, keep your nutrition regular, and get back into the swing of things when the New Year comes around.

That could be as simple as trying to stick to the same wake-up time each morning, or the same bedtime. Failing that, try keeping your eating to regular times throughout the day, or do a short workout or walk at the same time each day. Set timers on your fitness tracker to help motivate you to do some exercise at the same time each day.

4. Ditch Doordash

(Image credit: Future)

One of the worst traps to fall into over Christmas and the holidays is losing all will to cook for yourself, turning instead to ready meals and quick party food, or worse for your health, fast food.

There’s no need to deny yourself all trace of a solid microwave meal or a Five Guys this Christmas, but why not do some meal prep ahead of the holiday season, and pack your freezer with a few more well-balanced meals?

5. Work out in short bursts

You might find yourself devoid of time (or motivation) for a proper workout over Christmas. One of the easiest ways to boost the impact of what you can manage is to up the intensity.

Short bursts of activity can sometimes be the perfect alternative to a longer workout if you don’t have the time over the holidays, even a 10-minute workout, or a 20-minute HIIT session pulled from one of our best fitness apps could help you keep things ticking over.

Remember, you’re probably not going to be making massive gains or seismic dents in your fitness, you’re just trying to keep up a bit of a routine to stop the very worst effects of Christmas indulgence.

6. Embrace the indoors

(Image credit: Lauren Scott)

We get it, Christmas is often a dark, cold, snowy time of year, and often you just want to curl up in front of the fire with some music or a good book. But keeping on top of your fitness this Christmas doesn’t have to mean bracing yourself against the elements, why not hop on an Apple Fitness Plus class, or do a home workout on YouTube instead?

If you try and commit to walking 10,000 steps a day in the bleak midwinter, the chances are you might end up giving yourself a cold, or not making it out the door in the first place.

7. Don’t go it alone

Hopefully, Christmas and the holidays are a time of year you can spend with some friends and family. If that’s the case, try doing some exercise or a workout with a friend, cooking a more nutritious meal together, or even just a walk with someone else. Group exercise can be a fantastic way to stay motivated and increase accountability.

8. Embrace the joy

The most important thing to remember, whatever you choose to do over Christmas and the holidays, is to do something that you enjoy. As with your 2025 fitness goals, building habits and making progress will come a whole lot easier if you’re invested in a process you like.

To that end, think about just a couple of things you can do this year to keep the engine running. Hate running? Hit the gym instead. Prefer something low-intensity? Try a daily walk, perhaps on one of the best under-desk treadmills if you want to keep things indoors.