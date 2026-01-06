There's some brilliant deals running for the Victrix Pro line of premium controllers currently, including the Turtle Beach PDP Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Gaming Controller for Xbox for just £99.95 (was £171.99) at Amazon UK. This is the lowest ever price for one of our favorite premium gamepads.

If you're a PS5 gamer, then the Victrix ProCon BFG Wireless Controller for PS5 is just £118.19 (was £179.99) at Amazon UK. These two options offer a slightly different build design, but are both modular in that you can swap out button plates like the d-pad and sticks, if you prefer a different layout.

These are some of the best controllers around, and at this price, you'd struggle to find other products even remotely similar in terms of customization and build quality.

Today's best Victrix ProCon BFG for PS5 deal

Today's best Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox deal

The Victrix Pro BFG is one of the most interesting PS5 controllers on the market. The unique selling point here is its swappable modules, which allow you to change the layout of its sticks, d-pad, and face buttons. If you prefer, for example, an asymmetrical layout for your thumbsticks, all it takes is a quick swap of the modules to make it happen.

If you want to spend a little extra, the Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded version has anti-drift sticks, and advanced control profiles, and it's also available at a discount. You'll still get 4 back paddles, which really make a difference when playing competitive online games like Battlefield 6. I've found back paddles to be essential, having now used them for a couple of years. You can add jump to a paddle, freeing up your thumb, and making it easier to move and jump at the same time.