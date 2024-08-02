Titan Quest 2 finally gets its first-ever gameplay trailer at the THQ Nordic Showcase 2024

Titan Quest 2 has finally received its debut gameplay trailer as part of the THQ Nordic Showcase 2024.

First teased during last year's showcase, the Greek mythology-inspired hack 'n' slash sequel can be wishlisted now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Though sadly, neither THQ Nordic or developer Grimlore Games have announced a release date for the anticipated title just yet.

The Titan Quest 2 gameplay trailer showcases a gorgeous world map which, like the original game, is presented from a top-down isometric viewpoint. The player character is seen exploring the map, visiting towns and combating mythological creatures across the world map. Also noteworthy here is the excellent soundtrack which hits similarly Greek-inspired notes as Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Supergiant's Hades series.

As you might expect from a game of its kind, Titan Quest 2 will feature what appears to be a robust skill tree system, allowing players to unlock new abilities separated by an escalating number of tiers. Presumably, the higher the tier, the more potent the skill or ability will be.

We also get to see a selection of detailed, thematic armor sets. While there's nothing too fantastical here, at least in this trailer, hopefully there will be potential for players to transmog gear to add some flair to their build, just as you can in Diablo 4.

We expect that Titan Quest 2 may still be a ways off yet. A combat showcase against a larger enemy towards the end of the trailer does have some choppy animation, so there's likely some polish left to implement before the upcoming game goes gold. Still, it's great to see that Titan Quest 2 appears to be coming along nicely, especially for fans of the 2006 original.

