The Sky Cipher Xbox Wireless Controller is real and you can pre-order it now

Microsoft has officially revealed a new special edition Xbox Wireless Controller. Named Sky Cipher, this translucent blue variant can be pre-ordered right now.

Announced via a recent Xbox Wire news post, the Sky Cipher Xbox Wireless Controller features a striking translucent blue shell that shows off the inner parts of the gamepad. Every other aspect of the controller, including its buttons, grips and analog sticks, are also varying shades of blue.

The controller is available to pre-order now for $69.99 / £64.99 and at the Xbox online store as well as participating retailers. However, there doesn't appear to be an official release date for the gamepad as of yet.

Today's reveal of the Sky Cipher Xbox Wireless Controller lines up with a leak from French outlet Dealabs who accurately claimed the gamepad would feature a translucent design, similar to the Forza Horizon 5 edition from some years ago. In its leak, Dealabs suggested the controller would "most likely" launch on August 13, so buyers may only have a couple of weeks to wait should they choose to pre-order now.

Interestingly, the Sky Cipher Xbox Wireless Controller will also debut revised packaging for official Xbox gamepads.

"Sky Cipher introduces a new packaging design for Xbox controllers that embodies our commitment to reducing product carbon footprint," the Xbox Wire post reads. "Single-use plastics have been removed from the packaging and the traditional paper manual has been replaced with a QR code for a digital quick start guide. Additionally, the packaging is now 22% smaller and 21% lighter, further reducing its environmental footprint."

