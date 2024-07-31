Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble teases all-new content later this year with its DLC roadmap

Great news, monkey ballers, as Sega has announced that Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is set to receive even more downloadable content and free updates after its current season pass has ended.

The news was confirmed via the official Super Monkey Ball X / Twitter account, which posted an image teasing upcoming season pass content and what players can expect later in the year. It also confirms that a new, free multiplayer stage is available now, alongside Tails, Knuckles and Amy as playable characters via the season pass.

Then, in September, a new multiplayer mode will release as part of a free update. That'll be joined by season pass content in two new playable characters: Crazy Taxi's Axel and Jet Set Radio's Beat. That's alongside a Sega-themed costume pack which lets you dress your monkeys as Akira (Virtua Fighter), Gilius Thunderhead (Golden Axe), Nights (Nights into Dreams), Goro Majima (Yakuza / Like a Dragon) and Shadow the Hedgehog.

(Image credit: Sega)

Lastly, the post teases content that has yet to be fully announced. In 'late 2024,' Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is set to receive new multiplayer stages and modes, and once again these will be free additions. Most eye-catchingly of all, however, is the announcement of additional characters that will be coming to the game.

Sega is remaining tight-lipped on who these characters are for now - and how many there will be. But it's possible that a second season pass could be on its way, given the Nintendo Switch exclusive's surprise popularity. If I was in charge, I'd continue digging into that Dreamcast era by getting Ulala from Space Channel 5 in there. Or, go full bonkers and take the Daytona USA Hornet car out of retirement.

You might also like...