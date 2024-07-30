Modern Warfare 3 players are less likely to play the game when there's no skill-based matchmaking, according to new Activision study

A new study which shows that Call of Duty players are less likely to play if there is no skill-based matchmaking.

The study, which was published online and spotted by GamesIndustry.biz, details an experiment conducted by the publisher earlier this year without the knowledge of Modern Warfare 3 players and tested the North American player base.

According to the paper, Activision ran a "Deprioritise Skill Test" in the game for 50% of its player base were it loosened the constraints on skill in matchmaking, while the remaining half received normal matchmaking.

Activision explained that it found that the players affected in the Deprioritise Skill Test were less likely to continue playing the game. The results show that the player rate dropped for 90% of players, while players who quit rose to 80%.

In addition, 10% of the highest skilled players reportedly returned, but in comparison fewer players did the same. The publisher explained that over time, like interest, this will have "meaningful impact" on the player population.

"This is a concern for all players, including the top 10%, as if this pattern is allowed to continue, players will exit the game in increased numbers," it explained. "Eventually a top 10% player will become a top 20% player, and eventually a top 30% player, until only the very best players remain playing the game."

It continued, saying the original top players will become increasingly more likely not return to the game.

"Ultimately, this will result in a worse experience for all players, as there will be fewer and fewer players available to play with," Activision added.

"Also, this test only deprioritised skill in the matching rules. If it were completely removed, we would expect to see the player population erode rapidly in the span of a few months, resulting in a negative outcome for all our players."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was recently added to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate after weeks of rumors. It will also be joined by Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 as a day one Game Pass release when it launches on October 25.