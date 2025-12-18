Doing a bit of last-minute Christmas shopping and don't want it to cost the earth? For the first time ever, I can confidently recommend Amazon's Luna service as a gaming gift thanks to these tremendous Holiday discounts.
The Luna controller itself has been reduced to just £38.99 (was £59.99) at Amazon exclusively. But it's the bundles that I think are a bit more enticing. The best of the bunch is easily the Fire TV Stick 4K Select + Luna Controller bundle, currently available for just £53.98 (was £109.98). That's a better than half price saving.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max + Luna Controller bundle is also worth a look, if you don't mind spending a bit more. It's down to £73.98 (was £129.98) at Amazon, making for a compelling 43% saving.
Today's best Amazon Luna deals
The Luna controller by itself has an impressive discount right now. If you're just after a cheap, simple controller that works on PC as well as the Luna service, then you'll be well-served here.
US price: was $69.99 now $44.99 at Amazon
This bundle nets you the Luna Controller along with a Fire TV Stick 4K Select, allowing you to access the Luna game streaming service on compatible Smart TVs. This is the one I'd go for, personally, given the astronomical 51% saving.
US price: was $109.98 now $59.98 at Amazon
With a robust remote control and full 4K support, this is the one to go for if you're after the full Luna package. I honestly prefer the 4K Select bundle as I like the more compact remote, but this one is definitely worth highlighting still.
US price: was $129.98 now $79.98 at Amazon
The Amazon Luna subscription service has come on leaps and bounds in recent years. Our gaming editor, Dash Wood, found much to like about the Amazon Luna Wireless controller in his review, but the service itself is worth shouting about.
The Luna subscription is sold separately, though first-time users can get a 7-day free trial to try it out before committing to a monthly fee. After that, it's £8.99 a month for Luna+. But if you're an Amazon Prime member, you'll also have access to the basic Luna tier - which features a rotating list of full games monthly - at no extra cost.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best mobile controllers
1. Best overall:
Backbone One 2nd Gen
2. Best budget:
GameSir X2s Type-C
3. Best premium:
Razer Kishi Ultra
4. Best for Call of Duty: Mobile:
Asus ROG Tessen
5. Best Bluetooth
Turtle Beach Atom
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.