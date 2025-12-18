Doing a bit of last-minute Christmas shopping and don't want it to cost the earth? For the first time ever, I can confidently recommend Amazon's Luna service as a gaming gift thanks to these tremendous Holiday discounts.

The Luna controller itself has been reduced to just £38.99 (was £59.99) at Amazon exclusively. But it's the bundles that I think are a bit more enticing. The best of the bunch is easily the Fire TV Stick 4K Select + Luna Controller bundle, currently available for just £53.98 (was £109.98). That's a better than half price saving.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max + Luna Controller bundle is also worth a look, if you don't mind spending a bit more. It's down to £73.98 (was £129.98) at Amazon, making for a compelling 43% saving.

Today's best Amazon Luna deals

The Amazon Luna subscription service has come on leaps and bounds in recent years. Our gaming editor, Dash Wood, found much to like about the Amazon Luna Wireless controller in his review, but the service itself is worth shouting about.

The Luna subscription is sold separately, though first-time users can get a 7-day free trial to try it out before committing to a monthly fee. After that, it's £8.99 a month for Luna+. But if you're an Amazon Prime member, you'll also have access to the basic Luna tier - which features a rotating list of full games monthly - at no extra cost.