Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Editions will let players repair their equipment

Players will need to download the Zelda Notes app to access the exclusive feature

The Daily Bonus offering will give players the chance to repair their weapons

The Nintendo Switch 2 versions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will give players the ability to repair their equipment with a companion app.

Although this hasn't been officially announced by Nintendo itself, the discovery comes from YouTuber Zeltik, who spotted in the recent Nintendo Treehouse Live that the new Zelda Notes app will offer the feature exclusively for the Switch 2 Editions (via IGN).

When using Zelda Notes, players will be able to access a Daily Bonus feature once per day, allowing them to roll a roulette wheel and redeem a random bonus in-game. Some of these include health recovery, a fireproof elixir, a hasty meal, stamina recovery, energy cell recharge, and more.

These are all items or buffs that can be found in-game but, notably, the Daily Bonus will also offer ways to repair your equipment, something neither Breath of the Wild nor Tears of the Kingdom offers in the current Switch versions.

Some bonuses that can be spotted in the video are "Bow Repairs" and "Equipment Repairs", suggesting there may also be Sword and Shield repairs as well.

For players who may not be a fan of the game's weapon durability, this new Zelda Notes app feature seems like a decent workaround if you don't want to risk losing your favorite sword in the middle of a boss fight.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5, 2025, for $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for a Mario Kart World bundle. The Switch 2 Editions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are day-one launch titles.

Although there was some initial confusion, it's now been confirmed that both games will contain the full game and upgrades on the cartridge, although there is still some uncertainty as to whether players will need to re-purchase Breath of the Wild's downloadable content (DLC).

If you're looking to get your hands on a Switch 2, pre-orders are now live in the UK, but US pre-orders and Canadian pre-orders have been delayed as Nintendo assesses the potential impact of tariffs.