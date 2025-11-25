The Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle has fallen to a new lowest-ever price in shock Black Friday discount

Deals
By published

This is not a drill!

Nintendo Switch 2 lowest price.
(Image credit: Nintendo / Future)

In an unexpected twist, the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle has fallen to a new lowest-ever price of just £404.95 (was £429.99) at Amazon.

Shop Amazon's full Black Friday sale

Today's best Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deal

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle
Lowest-ever price
Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle: £404.95 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle has fallen to a new lowest-ever price at Amazon, comfortably below its £429.99 RRP. This bundle includes the system and a copy of the fan-favorite kart racing game to play right out of the box.

Price check: The Game Collection - £404.95 | EE - £409 | Currys - £409 | John Lewis - £409 | Argos - £409.99 | Game - £429.99 | My Nintendo Store - £429.99

View Deal

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the Japanese gaming giant's latest and greatest hybrid console, offering all the convenience and portability of a handheld in addition to the ability to play games on your TV thanks to the included dock when you'd prefer.

It's comfortably one of the best gaming consoles to buy in 2025 and currently tops our guide to the best handheld games consoles too! It boasts fantastic performance compared to its predecessor, the original Nintendo Switch, and a strong library of exclusive games.

This bundle deal nets you one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 games, Mario Kart World, to play right out of the box - and it's the perfect showcase of what the console can do.

For even more Nintendo savings, check out our Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals live page for the latest bundle, accessory, and game discounts.

Shop more of today's best Black Friday sales

You can see even more Nintendo Switch 2 offers near you below.

CATEGORIES
Dashiell Wood
Dashiell Wood
Gaming Editor

Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.

Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.

Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.