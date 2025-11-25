The Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle has fallen to a new lowest-ever price in shock Black Friday discount
This is not a drill!
In an unexpected twist, the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle has fallen to a new lowest-ever price of just £404.95 (was £429.99) at Amazon.
The price is also being offered by The Game Collection, with both retailers representing the current cheapest place to buy the highly desirable console bundle right now. These Black Friday deals are a rare chance to nab the console at an unusually low price, with £20.04 compared to the usual rate.
(Not in the UK? See today's best deals in your region below)
Today's best Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deal
The Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle has fallen to a new lowest-ever price at Amazon, comfortably below its £429.99 RRP. This bundle includes the system and a copy of the fan-favorite kart racing game to play right out of the box.
Price check: The Game Collection - £404.95 | EE - £409 | Currys - £409 | John Lewis - £409 | Argos - £409.99 | Game - £429.99 | My Nintendo Store - £429.99
The Nintendo Switch 2 is the Japanese gaming giant's latest and greatest hybrid console, offering all the convenience and portability of a handheld in addition to the ability to play games on your TV thanks to the included dock when you'd prefer.
It's comfortably one of the best gaming consoles to buy in 2025 and currently tops our guide to the best handheld games consoles too! It boasts fantastic performance compared to its predecessor, the original Nintendo Switch, and a strong library of exclusive games.
This bundle deal nets you one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 games, Mario Kart World, to play right out of the box - and it's the perfect showcase of what the console can do.
For even more Nintendo savings, check out our Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals live page for the latest bundle, accessory, and game discounts.
Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
